Glenn Beck reacts to LEAKED college professor emails saying THIS about Charlie Kirk

Nearly a year after Charlie Kirk's assassination on the campus of Utah Valley University, newly released emails are revealing the despicable way some faculty members viewed and spoke about Charlie in the aftermath of his death.

The records, obtained by Judicial Watch through Utah's public records law, include messages from individuals identified as university instructors and faculty members.

“Judicial Watch just pulled 133 pages out of their university under the open records law in Utah. And this is why I wanted to write an open letter to them. So here it is. Twelve days after Charlie Kirk was shot to death on your campus, an instructor wrote to your president that Charlie ‘appealed to the worst in people,’” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says.

“That he spoke his prejudices openly, not to test free speech, but to shape minds,” he continues, noting that as a professor, he likely attempts to shape minds himself.

The professor also claimed that Charlie “preyed on the fears of impressionable kids” and spread the message “that hate is natural.”

“So the instructor concluded the university must resist any effort to memorialize him,” Glenn says.

Another faculty member wrote that he “could not understand how anyone could mourn a man who spewed such vituperation.”

He went on to say that he “regretted that Charlie had ever been invited and wished the school had reconsidered letting him speak there at all,” before warning that if the memorial for Charlie went up, “the university would lose faculty, starting with him.”

“So I got a couple of questions,” Glenn comments.

“What are the facts on any of your charges?” he asks. “Not the feeling, the facts. Can any of you show me one sentence where Charlie spewed hate? Give me the quote, the date, the clip, the whole context. Not the 11 seconds.”

“After all, you are scholars. You know the standard. You’d fail a sophomore if he came in and turned a paper in built the way you just built that letter,” he continues.

“But here’s what I think you’re going to find. When you go looking, you’re going to find he had a different opinion than you,” he adds. “Maybe, probably, but most of what you’re calling hate is opinion. And so is yours.”

Glenn points out that those who disagreed to the point of hatred with Charlie often believe that “men can be women, that there are a hundred different genders, that putting males in girls' sports empowers everybody, that it’s healthy to have men in the locker room with your daughter.”

“I could say you spew a lot of hate. I could build that case exactly the way you built yours: take your worst sentence, cut the context away, and name you,” he says. “Instead, I’ll say this. I strongly disagree with your opinion.”

And Charlie, Glenn says, “never hated anyone.”

“He believed in something and he said so, and he asked other people to do the same rationally, openly, calmly, with their names on it,” he continues. “Gosh, isn’t that what a university is for?”

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