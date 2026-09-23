‘Victory is a state of existence’: John Doyle rejects conservative ‘black-pillers’

Many people on the right seem determined to convince everyone that defeat is inevitable, and BlazeTV host John Doyle isn’t having it.

The worldview, which he calls “black-pilled,” is deeply pessimistic, nihilistic, and ultimately destructive. It also is a play on the red-pill/blue-pill dilemma from the film "The Matrix," where the main character, Neo, was offered a red pill or a blue pill.

In the film, if you take the red pill you are awakened to the truth no matter how terrible it is. If you take the blue pill, you “go back to your normie life” and accept the lie.

While Neo takes the red pill and carries out a heroic battle to fight those enslaving humanity, Doyle points out that in real life, those who have taken the red pill simply end up “being pretty miserable.”

“You find out how bad things are. You think it’s always going to be bad. That kind of sucks,” he says.

“And so then it kind of creates this self-fulfilling prophecy where you’re upset about being alone. You go online, you find out some, I don’t know, interesting facts about say women’s behavior in aggregate. So maybe you start to hate all women,” he continues.

“You avoid them, women avoid you. The problem never gets solved, and then you actually do end up alone forever,” he adds.

Now some on the right who have taken the red pill have adopted the term “black-pilled,” which is essentially the end result of taking the red pill, seeing the truth, and having no hope for the future.

“I encourage all of you to recognize this behavior when you see it and respond the right way. You don’t have to play games with these people,” Doyle says. “In fact, you shouldn’t play games with these people because you wouldn’t tolerate this behavior in literally any other part of your life or in any other environment.”

“You would recognize it as stupid. You would recognize it as counterproductive and therefore harmful to your goals,” he continues.

“So there’s absolutely no reason to tolerate it then in the sphere that is upstream from your life and from your goals and those of your family and friends because our success here is going to affect all of our lives and all of our goals forever. That’s the point,” he adds.

And the conservative movement, Doyle explains, is “going to matter for the rest of our lives.”

“Our destiny is tied to this. If this succeeds, we have a shot at succeeding,” he says.

“If this fails ... it’s not going to look good for patriots, but we won’t black-pill, but we’ll be in a little bit of a patriot predicament,” he continues, “So in the meantime, every small win is going to buy us some time, buy us some hope, you know, improvements, here and there. That’s very good."

“If we keep that up for long enough, it’s going to start to look and feel like victory. Victory is not an event, it’s not a Marvel movie ... victory is a state of existence,” he adds.

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