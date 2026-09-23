'Darwinism will be dismantled': Core drilling at the suspected site of Noah's ark has begun

The team excavating the site of the suspected final location of Noah's ark says in a fundraising letter that core drilling has begun.

The Noah's Ark Scan team is investigating a boat-shaped mound called the Durupinar formation at a remote location in Eastern Turkey south of Mount Ararat.

'When we are done, university curriculums will need to be re-written, and Darwinism will be dismantled. This is the place where creation began anew.'

Skeptics have dismissed the suspected site of Noah's ark for decades, but the team says that high-tech BakhtarRadar scanning has already challenged the notion that the mound is simply rock.

On Tuesday, Lauren Witzke, the team's director of fundraising and marketing, posted from the site saying that the next steps had begun.

"Core drilling has begun and the Big Bang Evolutionists are already on damage control mode," wrote Witzke.

"When we are done, university curriculums will need to be re-written, and Darwinism will be dismantled," she added. "This is the place where creation began anew."

Witzke said in the fundraising call that the drilling would allow the team to investigate what appear to be corridors, chambers, and a 250-foot hallway at the site.

After drilling, the team will send an underground "Gopher" robot to document and investigate the spaces found in the scanning.

Witzke claimed that the team is the first to be able to obtain official permits and operate with oversight from Turkish universities.

"Some of the most brilliant minds in the world are a part of this 2026 Expedition. This is the only study that matters," she continued.

"Proof of the global catastrophic flood is everywhere," Witzke added. "Ocean fossils found on Mount Everest. Sand dollars scattered across the mountains of Eastern Turkey. And the seashells of the Mountains of Ararat haven't even fossilized yet."

RELATED: Has Andrew Jones found Noah's ark? A patient researcher builds his case.

Andrew Jones, the founder of the Noah's Ark Scans team, explained to the "Today" show last November why they believe it could be the famed Ark of the Bible.

"In chapter six of Genesis, it talks about a 300-cubit-long boat. If you use the Egyptian cubit, it's 515 feet long or about 157 meters, and that's exactly the length of this boat-shaped object," he explained.

"Other researchers have also found evidence that there are three layers below the ground, and in the biblical account, you have three individual decks, according to Genesis," Jones added.

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