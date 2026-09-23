$167 million Powerball winner allegedly found sleeping in car before 5th arrest — then cops check security cameras

A man who last year won a $167 million Kentucky Powerball lottery was just arrested for the fifth time since taking the massive jackpot, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office were alerted that a white Ford Mustang with a temporary tag was stopped in the middle of an intersection just before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a police citation obtained by WLEX-TV.

'I'm a millionaire! I'm a millionaire!'

A caller informed police that the vehicle had moved and then parked near the electric vehicle charging stations at the parking lot of a Walmart in Georgetown, according to the citation.

When deputies arrived, they said James Shannon Farthing was asleep alone inside the vehicle while the car was running.

The citation said Farthing did not initially respond and only woke up when deputies repeatedly knocked on the car.

USA Today reported that the arresting deputy noted several signs of Farthing's possible impairment, including bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, and difficulty maintaining his balance.

The arresting deputy also said Farthing smelled of alcohol and marijuana.

Police said Farthing told them a woman had driven him to the Walmart parking lot and left him there.

The citation stated that investigators reviewed surveillance footage that showed the Mustang driving into the parking lot and parking, but no individuals exited the vehicle before deputies arrived at the scene.

Police wrote in the report that Farthing was "manifestly under the influence of alcohol" and posed a danger to himself and/or others due to concerns of him driving the vehicle while impaired.

Farthing was arrested 4 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

He was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and booked at the Scott County Detention Center.

Farthing's attorney offered no comment about his client's arrest to WLEX.

It was Farthing's fifth arrest since he won the massive lottery jackpot last year.

As Blaze News previously reported, Farthing and his mother won a $167.3 million Powerball lottery in the drawing on April 26, 2025, which was the largest prize ever awarded in Kentucky.

Just three days after winning the lottery, Farthing was arrested at the Tradewinds Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida.

Police bodycam footage released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and posted on Blaze News shows deputies attempting to apprehend Farthing following an alleged bar fight around 11 p.m. April 29, 2025.

Farthing is seen on police bodycam video attempting to flee the crime scene before a deputy deployed his taser three times on the lottery winner, after which another officer tackled him.

One of the deputies accused Farthing of kicking him.

Farthing was arrested and charged with one felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor counts of simple battery, and resisting an officer.

Before being arrested, Farthing allegedly bragged to other bar patrons, "I'm a millionaire! I'm a millionaire!"

WLEX previously reported that Farthing pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence earlier on Feb. 27, 2026.

Farthing received a sentence of time served after spending nine days in jail, according to court documents.

Farthing was ordered to pay a total of $1,000 in fines, including $151 to the Rape Crisis Trust Fund and $201 to the Domestic Violence Trust Fund, according to WLEX.

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On Nov. 23, 2025, Farthing was accused of fleeing the scene of a high-speed crash in Lexington.

Farthing allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run after speeding his Corvette between 103 and 117 miles per hour approximately eight seconds before crashing into another vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot, according to WHAS-TV.

WLEX reported that a Fayette County grand jury indicted Farthing on a felony wanton endangerment charge and a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident on July 6, 2026.

On Feb. 11, 2026, Scott County District Court records said Farthing was arrested and charged with intimidation of a participant in a legal process. The charge was later amended down to disorderly conduct, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

In March 2026, Farthing was hit with charges of second-degree burglary and marijuana possession.

Police accused Farthing of entering a Lexington home and taking approximately $12,000 in cash.

The burglary and marijuana possession charges later were dismissed after Farthing's ex-girlfriend testified she misplaced the money she initially reported stolen, WKYT-TV reported in May 2026.

On July 27, 2026, the embattled lottery winner was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident at his home in Scott County.

Farthing was charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault arising from an alleged domestic-violence incident.

Farthing pleaded not guilty on July 28, 2026.

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