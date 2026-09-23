2 5th-grade teachers at same school convicted of child sex crimes — and investigators uncover disturbing connection

A former Wisconsin fifth-grade teacher admitted to sexually assaulting two 15-year-old boys, becoming the second educator from the same elementary school to be convicted of sex crimes involving minors, according to authorities. The teacher is also accused of kissing an 11-year-old student.

Abigail Faust, 25, pleaded guilty to child enticement and second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 on Sept. 14, the Pioneer Press reported, adding that the prosecution dismissed "nearly a dozen" other charges, including allegations of her kissing a fifth-grade student. However, the charges were read in and still can be considered at sentencing.

'[The victim] explained that during this time period, he believed he and [Faust] were in an exclusive relationship and that [Faust] referenced the two having a child together some day.'

"What I did was not a mistake or a lapse of judgment," Faust said in St. Croix County Circuit Court, according to the Pioneer Press.

Faust admitted that she "violated trust" and has been undergoing therapy to understand "why I allowed myself to make those choices," the paper reported.

Faust is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Dec. 15.

Faust had been a fifth-grade teacher at the Rivercrest Elementary School in Hudson. However, she resigned in May 2024 after allegations that she kissed a fifth-grade boy.

KARE-TV reported that court documents allege a student told authorities that Faust kept him after class one day, pushed him against the wall, and kissed his cheek.

The boy later told a therapist that Faust kissed him on the lips after she had requested that he stay after class, and she left her phone number on his desk, according to the criminal complaint.

When police interviewed the boy about the incident, he was uncomfortable, scared, and cried when talking about the situation, the complaint said.

Parents of another boy saw reports about Faust and became alarmed since she had been the family's nanny since 2021.

The Pioneer Press reported that the teen told a Washington County (Minnesota) deputy that Faust sent provocative Snapchat messages to him in December 2024 followed by pictures of herself wearing lingerie.

Court documents note that the teen said Faust told him she knew what they were doing was "bad" and that they would both be in trouble if their actions came to light.

The criminal complaint states that Faust and the boy kissed and then "went through the motions of having sexual intercourse without actual penetration" in December 2024.

Faust and the boy she had babysat exchanged nude photos, according to court records.

Court docs say Faust told the minor they could have sex if he did well in the sport he was playing.

The Pioneer Press reported that Faust first sexually assaulted the boy in early January 2025 at her home in Hudson and then on two more occasions that month when she spent the night at his family's home.

Faust sexually assaulted the teen approximately twice a week in the months following, the complaint said.

"[The victim] explained that during this time period, he believed he and [Faust] were in an exclusive relationship and that [Faust] referenced the two having a child together some day," the criminal complaint states.

In April 2025, the boy went on a family trip to Florida, and Faust took care of the family's pets.

While the teen was on vacation, Faust began a "sexual relationship" with one of the boy's 15-year-old friends, the complaint states.

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People magazine reported that Faust was charged in Washington County, Minnesota, in connection with the sexual misconduct with the 15-year-old boy for whom she worked as a nanny. She pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct earlier this month.

Faust is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on Dec. 8, according to the Pioneer Press.

Another fifth-grade teacher at Rivercrest Elementary School — 27-year-old Madison Bergmann — was charged and convicted of child sexual assault of one of her own students in a separate case.

Prosecutors said the criminal investigation into accusations against Bergmann exposed allegations against Faust.

The criminal complaint states that investigators discovered Faust and Bergmann were friends and texted each other about their inappropriate relationships with the students.

WEAU-TV previously reported that prosecutors accused Faust of knowing about the inappropriate relationship between Bergmann and Bergmann's victim and failed to notify authorities.

As Blaze News previously reported, Bergmann and her victim exchanged approximately 33,000 text messages, and the relationship became more sexual and explicit over time.

Bergmann pleaded guilty to child enticement and sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old student.

Bergmann in December 2025 was sentenced to six years in prison.

St. Croix Circuit Judge Scott Nordstrand said Bergmann's crimes were "deliberate, purposeful," and "have been devastating to the victim, life-changing for that young boy," according to the Pioneer Press.

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