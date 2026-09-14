Ex-mayor convicted of child sex crimes walks free after 90 days — judge admits key mistake he made in sentencing

Misty Roberts, the former Louisiana mayor convicted of child sex crimes, has completed her jail sentence that some have described as a "slap on the wrist." The judge admitted to making a miscalculation at the bench when sentencing the former disgraced mayor.

Prosecutors said Roberts hosted a boozy pool party at her home that included juveniles in July 2024 while serving her second term as the mayor of DeRidder.

'A slap on the wrist for a child predator, because at the end of the day, that is exactly what it is.'

Prosecutors said Roberts provided alcohol and sexually abused her teen son's 16-year-old friend during the pool party.

Roberts — who was the first female mayor of DeRidder and was serving her second term — resigned on July 27, 2024.

As Blaze News previously reported, Roberts was arrested in August 2024 and charged with third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

In March 2026, Roberts was found guilty of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile — both felonies.

Roberts faced a maximum prison sentence of 17 years.

The victim's mother described Roberts before sentencing as: "This danger came from a predator with hair extensions, high heels, Botox, and other modifications."

Blaze News reported in June that Roberts was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Roberts, 44, also received two concurrent five-year suspended sentences, which she will avoid serving provided she complies with the terms of her probation.

The terms of her probation require her to undergo regular drug screenings and psychological therapy.

Judge Kent Savoie ordered Roberts to register as a sex offender for 15 years and pay a $5,000 fine.

Neighbors were disappointed in Roberts' sentence.

"A slap on the wrist for a child predator, because at the end of the day, that is exactly what it is," DeRidder native Kari McGee told KALB-TV in June.

McGee continued, "When it comes to children, we should use the fullest extent of the law. There are no excuses when it comes to our children."

Neighbor Ryan Clark added, "That's an insult to the actual victim and the family."

Another DeRidder resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said, "She was an authority figure in a high position, and she got slapped on the hand. What if I did that? I’d be getting maxed out, no matter what, without a shadow of a doubt."

On Sept. 7, Roberts was released from jail after serving her 90-day sentence.

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Last month, prosecutors with the Beauregard Parish District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to request that the judge reconsider his 90-day jail sentence for a harsher punishment, but he refused.

When asked how he arrived at a 90-day sentence, Savoie informed KPLC-TV that he examined 34 past sex abuse cases in Beauregard Parish.

However, all of those cases ended in plea deals whereas Roberts had gone to trial and been convicted by a jury.

KPLC noted, "Every single case was resolved before trial, unlike Roberts’. Not one case on the list Savoie reviewed involved a defendant who was convicted by a jury."

Judge Savoie admitted that he had made an error when sentencing Roberts by comparing her case to the 34 plea-deal cases.

KPLC reported on Aug. 31 that Savoie "previously told the court in open session that the case list was a mix of plea deals and trial convictions. It was not."

Savoie stated, "I asked someone to get me a list of cases similar. I made an assumption, and that assumption was wrong.”

"I made an assumption, and when you do that, you make an ass out of you and me," Savoie said.

"I was wrong in that respect," the judge admitted.

Assistant District Attorney Charles Robinson said comparing Roberts' case to the plea deals felt like "comparing apples to oranges."

"I feel that this list reflects what the district attorney and judges believe is for people who take accountability,” Robinson continued. "If you go to trial, you are going to face a much harsher punishment. Miss Roberts did roll the dice, which she is entitled to."

Robinson pointed out, "We have a person in their 40s. That’s something I don’t see on this list."

Savoie said that he was disappointed with the state's request for a maximum sentence of 17 years.

"I was considerably turned off by your request for the maximum sentence,” Savoie explained. "I was disappointed. I thought it was overboard considering she was a first-time offender."

Judge Savoie added, "I've always tried to be fair and honest. I use the list as guidance for me as for what has happened in Beauregard Parish."

Beauregard District Attorney Jimmy Lestage told KPLC:

I appreciate Judge Savoie acknowledging that the list he put together was not an accurate representation of sentences for convictions of this nature. I also appreciate that he took the time to reconsider our position. I am disappointed that the sentence was not changed. I, like I have told you before, do not believe that the sentence reflects the values of Beauregard Parish.

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