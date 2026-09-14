Trump offers Americans $5,000 if Republicans win both chambers: 'Socialism is cool when our side does it'

President Trump made a promise of a $5,000 payment to every adult American if Republicans win both chambers of Congress, framing it as a dividend made possible by what he described as unparalleled financial success.

“What we’re doing is because we’ve done so well and because our country is making so much money, that only I can make this promise to you,” Trump said.

“And here is my promise. If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our tremendous economic success, like in history, we’ve never had anything like what’s happening,” he continued.

“But because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” he added.

The men of “Pat Gray Unleashed” are not impressed.

“$1.3 trillion dollars in new spending,” executive producer Keith Malinak comments. “Yay, inflation.”

“I mean, socialism is cool when our side does it. When our guy wants it, then it's cool,” he adds.

“It’s a weird promise, too, because it’s like a bribe, you know?” Gray says.

“So if we lose the House or the Senate, then we don’t get the $5,000. How about you keep the $5,000 per person and apply it to the debt to save America?” he asks.

Though he notes sarcastically, it’s “silly of [him] to mention the $40 trillion.”

“Soon to be 41.3 trillion apparently if you vote Republican,” Malinak adds.

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