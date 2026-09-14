Sara Gonzales’ Indian haters aren’t going to like these photos from the RNC ...

In less than a year, BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales has become the queen of H-1B fraud-busting in the state of Texas. The Lone Star native’s on-the-ground investigations into ghost offices and suspected visa mills have prompted Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to freeze H-1B hiring at state agencies, led Attorney General Ken Paxton to hit nearly 30 North Texas companies with investigative demands, and put Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito on the ground in Dallas.

The trail has led Sara mainly to Indian-run IT firms and staffing shops — the same kind of companies that dominate Texas H-1B filings.

As a result, she has become the target of fierce backlash by several Indian media outlets and Indian-American circles that accuse her reporting of being racist, defamatory, and harassment. Sara has infiltrated many a WhatsApp chat where opponents circulate her videos and organize campaigns to downvote and report them.

Her haters, however, will likely be enraged to discover that at the GOP’s first-ever midterm convention in Dallas, it was conservative Indians who wanted to talk to her the most.

“They kept coming up to me and saying hi and how they love that I'm exposing fraud. They're like, ‘Sara, you're the best woman in the world,”’ she recounts gleefully.

Sara then displays several photographs from the RNC with her Indian fans beaming alongside her.

“They encouraged me to go even harder on all of these fraudsters,” she adds.

But the support came with something even better: advice.

“They gave me more tips, which was very helpful, which of course we'll be following up on,” Sara says.

“It's just so funny how I always get accused of being racist, but turns out Indians love your girl.”

Her reporting has never been about race but about ensuring the law is followed, Sara explains.

“[My Indian fans at the RNC] realize I have no ill will towards them because if they love me, it's clear that they're doing things the right way,” she says.

“This is not about race, at least for me,” Sara continues. “Now it does seem to be about race for some of the Indians who attacked me in the comments of these photos.”

“Who's the real racist?” she asks.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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