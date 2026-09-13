17-year-old Florida male is person of interest in murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend who was 7-months pregnant

A 17-year-old Florida male is a person of interest in the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend, who reportedly was seven-months pregnant.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that police arrested the 17-year-old male and that his girlfriend was found dead in a friend’s apartment a day earlier, WJAX-TV reported.

'The pain of losing them is something I don't think words can ever truly explain.'

Dominique Santonio Hill of Lake City is charged with tampering with evidence related to an investigation of what police are calling the murder of Ashia La Shai Moore at the Palm Villa Apartments in Lake City, the station said.

Police said they responded to a well-being check and discovered Moore dead on the floor from an apparent gunshot wound, WJAX reported.

She was seven months pregnant, the station said, citing a news release.

As the investigation progressed, police said they identified Hill — who was Moore’s boyfriend — as a person of interest, WJAX said, adding that authorities arrested Hill on charges of tampering with evidence.

Officials said Hill is being held at the Columbia County Detention Facility without bond.

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Police are asking that anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 386-719-2005, WJAX said, adding that those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099 or go to www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.

"Ashia, who we lovingly called Shia, was only 7-months pregnant with her precious baby boy when that monster took both of their lives from us," close family friend Gigi Reighns told First Coast News. "We lost not only Shia, but an innocent baby who never even got the chance to see the world. The pain of losing them is something I don't think words can ever truly explain. Shia was such a beautiful soul."

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