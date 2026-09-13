It's not sci-fi — Trump's new program is straight out of 'Starship Troopers'

Sixty-four years ago, John F. Kennedy stood on a football field at Rice University and declared space the new, permanent frontier of human ambition.

Fast-forward to today, and President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing a tuition-free U.S. Space Academy. This lays the groundwork for a dedicated institution to train the next generation of American space talent.

The enemy plays by total-war rules.

Critics immediately started whining about overreach, arguing that civilian science and military operations must remain strictly separated. Those pessimists are living in a long-dead era. Their thinking sounds less like 2026 and more like the 1960s, when the biggest concern was whether America would beat the Soviets to the Moon. Those days are gone. Space is now a strategic battleground. And pretending otherwise is national-security malpractice and a guaranteed recipe for disaster.

America’s chief global adversaries view space as one big battlefield. Chinese military planners at the People’s Liberation Army Strategic Support Force don’t care about Western academic debates over civilian-military separation. They view lunar orbits, communication satellites, and near-Earth reconnaissance networks as a unified target grid. Russian state operators routinely maneuver anti-satellite weapons alongside commercial broadband satellites. The enemy plays by total-war rules, understanding that crippling an opponent’s space systems could decide a war before the first shot is fired on the ground. America falls behind the moment it assumes its own satellites enjoy permanent immunity.

One giant leap

Winning this high-stakes struggle requires an interconnected defense strategy. Today’s commercial logistics networks, NASA scientific payloads, and Space Force tactical communications share the exact same orbital pathways. A modern GPS constellation guides precision artillery, syncs local bank transactions, and routes commercial cargo ships at the same time. Protecting that shared highway demands an integrated command structure. Trump’s proposal for a dedicated Space Academy aims to create a specialized officer corps in which military tacticians, space engineers, and commercial operators train together, day in and day out. You don’t have to love everything the president does to recognize a good idea when you see one.

The immediate necessity of this institution becomes obvious when you look at how China and Russia prepare for future conflict. Beijing- and Kremlin-backed cybercriminals already hack American digital infrastructure for fun, routinely stealing industrial trade secrets, military blueprints, and sensitive corporate data. Moving those exact same malicious operations into orbit gives hostile states total control over the ultimate high ground. A state with the upper hand in low-Earth orbit gains an enormous advantage in global navigation. It enjoys greater control over maritime trade and real-time military intelligence. Surrendering that control turns every terrestrial aircraft carrier, fighter jet, and armored division into a blind target in open waters.

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A Chinese or Russian monopoly on critical space infrastructure would rewrite daily life across the Western world. Hostile operators could sever global financial links with a single orbital jammer. They could plunge domestic air traffic control systems into immediate chaos and disable military command networks in seconds. Foreign state operators would effectively hold a permanent off-switch over the modern digital economy. America simply can’t afford to let autocratic regimes dictate who gets to broadcast data, launch commercial rockets, or operate lunar infrastructure. Dominance in space is nonnegotiable; it is the absolute foundation of national survival.

If an adversary manages to take over a network of satellites, it doesn’t need to launch a missile to cause serious damage. It could turn solar panels away from the sun, push satellites out of their proper orbits, or interfere with emergency communications across huge areas. A dedicated Space Academy could train the specialists needed to protect these systems and keep America’s satellites secure from relentless foreign attacks. America needs elite specialists who can defend against new and evolving threats.

But where should these specialists learn their trade?

Two cultures, one decision

Washington bureaucrats may instinctively want to put the campus near Silicon Valley or inside the government beltway around Maryland. That would be a mistake. The Gulf South is the obvious choice. Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, and Florida already have much of the infrastructure America needs to build, test, and launch rockets. The academy should be close to the people and facilities already advancing America’s space industry. Placing cadet training near active launchpads ensures that future space commanders grow up surrounded by real rocket fire, rather than philosophizing from the comfort of a Bay Area beanbag chair.

The choice is clear. Train the next generation of elite patriotic space warriors, or watch the enemy turn the skies into a deadly weapon aimed directly at us. Kennedy gave America the ambition to reach the stars. Modern dangers demand that America develop the strength to dominate space and defend that achievement.