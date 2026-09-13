Want to get closer to God? Log off and look around

Dear America, in case you haven’t noticed, we’re not OK.

Our boys are very, VERY angry. To the point they want to kill each other, hit women, and hurt their teachers.

Like a fat person at an all-you-can-eat buffet, we keep stuffing ourselves but are never nourished.

Our young women are depressed, lonely, and barren. Those who aren’t — well, many of them are still unhappy and mentally fragile, to the point they will take the lives of their own children. And other women will applaud it.

Women can also kill an unborn child up through birth.

Compulsive displays

Violence and murder seem to be acceptable under almost any circumstance. Again, to the accolades of other Americans.

We shamelessly display bouts of irrational and hyperemotional behavior and videotape it for the world to see. Once again, the masses applaud.

Nothing is managed or dealt with in private. The world must know of all our pain and innermost thoughts, because supposedly, sharing helps others with their pain and suffering.

It does not. It merely spreads pathologies until the pathologies become the norm.

Everybody thinks they have something important to say so everyone is talking — all the time.

It is noisy, and it is distracting. I think about how much better the world would be if we all just agreed to share a little less. To “tweet” or “chime in” a little less.

Simulation sickness

Lindsay Clancy and Karmelo Anthony may have broken from reality, with devastating consequences, but in some ways, we all have. We are living in a simulated world of thoughts and ideas with no contact with the created order.

We need to, once again, commune with the physical world. In Orthodoxy, we say that God “is everywhere present and fills all things.” Not all thoughts, for He certainly is not. Not in all tweets or photos. In all things. The less we interact and engage with those things, the less we are tethered to Him and His order, for it is “good” (Genesis 1:31).

We need to build beautiful things like furniture and clothing, grow abundant gardens, or tame wild animals. Or we need to simply touch grass, a tree, or dirt. Anything that has God at its source.

We need to make and kiss and care for babies. They are also “good.”

RELATED: Gratitude is not perspective. It is remembering mercy.

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Empty calories

Manufacturing useful goods is superior to yelling into the echo chamber. Cameron Schiller, founder of hard tech start-up Rangeview, had this to say about physical things:

If all you do is shuffle papers and change numbers in an excel sheet, what connection do you feel to your neighbor? What responsibility do you feel to your country? People that can feel the product of their labor have a different sense of pride.

Not only do we need to commune with the physical world, but we also need to exhibit restraint and discipline in its use. We have not been good stewards of our bodies, our land, or the many resources God has bestowed upon us.

We have squandered the most important things — family, friendships, community, health, and yes, God — for the fleeting pleasures of temporal desires. Desires that are insatiable by food, money, convenience, sex, or any other thing humans chase that leave us feeling empty.

Like a fat person at an all-you-can-eat buffet, we keep stuffing ourselves but are never nourished.

Hospital for the soul

Don’t get me wrong — I love the conveniences of this modern world. But they require judicious use and above all, gratitude, both of which seem to be in short supply these days.

We are so free and so liberated we are lost. Lost in a never-ending maze of sickness – physical, mental, and spiritual.

We need to admit we are weak. That we require help from God to recover our compass and find our true north once again. Truth is not subjective, and it is found in God and His creation.

The church is the hospital for the soul. Our souls need true healing. Healing that can only be found in the sacramental life that God calls us to every day. Not just in thoughts and prayers, but in communion with the real.

Until then, nothing gets well.