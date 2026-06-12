Former mayor described as 'predator' with 'Botox and high heels' avoids major prison time for sex crimes against teen

A former Louisiana mayor — described as a "predator" with "Botox and high heels" — learned her fate after being convicted of child sex crimes for abusing her teen son's underage friend at an alcohol-fueled pool party, according to multiple reports.

In March, 44-year-old Misty Roberts was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

'This predator was not hiding in a van carrying candy or a puppy.'

Fox News reported that Roberts was sentenced on Tuesday to 90 days in jail for having sex with a teen boy in 2024 while she was mayor of DeRidder.

Roberts received two concurrent five-year suspended sentences, which she will avoid serving provided she complies with the terms of her probation.

The judge ordered Roberts to register as a sex offender and pay a $5,000 fine.

Prosecutors petitioned for her to receive the maximum prison sentence of 17 years for both charges.

According to KPLC-TV, Beauregard Parish District Attorney James Lestage said, "We argued for the maximum sentences, which we feel are appropriate. I don’t think the sentence that was imposed reflects the severity of the crimes."

Roberts' defense attorney Todd Clemons said of the judge's ruling, "We appreciate that the judge put a lot of thought and consideration into this decision."

Clemons said, "The state wanted 17 years, so the outcome could have been much worse than 90 days."

Roberts could be released from prison in fewer than 90 days with good behavior, her attorneys said.

Roberts' attorneys stated, "With the good-time credit available under Louisiana law, the time Misty actually serves is expected to be shorter, and she intends to begin serving it without delay, complete it, and meet every condition the court has set."

Roberts’ co-counsel Adam Johnson insisted that she already has received "a life sentence" by having to register as a sex offender.

According to KPLC, Roberts' attorneys previously requested a new trial, blaming "inconsistencies" in the victim’s testimony. However, Judge Kent Savoie denied a new trial.

KPLC reported that a statement from the victim's mother was read in the courtroom: "This predator was not hiding in a van carrying candy or a puppy."

"This danger came from a predator with hair extensions, high heels, Botox, and other modifications," the mom said before Roberts was sentenced.

Roberts told the judge, "I blame myself then, I blame myself today, and I will blame myself for the rest of my life. I let a lot of people down, and I am the only person responsible for that.”

According to KPLC, Roberts added, "What an embarrassment I’ve been to this city. I've made a mess of all of this, but it certainly was not my intent."



Roberts told the courtroom, "I just want to be their mom. I'm here just asking for grace and mercy and the opportunity to do what the Lord has asked me to do, which is be a mom."

Roberts added, "To the [victim’s] family, I am sorry. I can’t give back the high school days ... I can’t take away the embarrassment that so many mean people on the internet have put them through."

American Press reported that Dr. Sasha Joy Lambert, a clinical psychologist hired to evaluate Roberts' mental health, determined that the former mayor "was not mentally healthy" around the time of the incident.

Lambert said Roberts was dealing with her father's declining health, her divorce, and her fiancé committing suicide.

"She was in a mental health crisis," Lambert said of Roberts.

RELATED: Teens describe shattered lives as 'party mom' gets max punishment: 'It's her turn to serve a very long sentence in jail'

KPLC reported that lead prosecutor Charles Robinson stated, "We're talking about an elected public official who had sex with a child at a children’s birthday party."

The New York Post reported that Robinson also said of Roberts, "This is not a dumb lady. This is somebody who managed an entire city budget."

Robinson noted, "She has not come to the realization of accountability. She is not sorry."

Blaze News previously reported that Roberts had been serving her second term as mayor after winning re-election in 2022 at the time of the child sex abuse.

In another previous Blaze News report, Roberts told the victim he "looked good, started winking at him, and dancing on him" during the boozy pool party.

The victim — who was a friend of Roberts' son — said he was intoxicated when Roberts sexually assaulted him.

"While it was happening, I couldn’t feel my body," the teen said of the sexual encounter. "After we had sex, I kinda was realizing what was happening."

Roberts' daughter testified that she saw her mother and the victim "on top of each other" on the night of the party.

Duncan Clanton — Roberts' ex-husband and father of their two children — testified in court that his ex-wife informed him she had sex with a minor.

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