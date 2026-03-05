Teens testify they saw mayor having sex with 16-year-old boy during boozy pool party at her home. Now verdict is in.

Misty Roberts — accused of having sex with a drunken 16-year-old boy during a boozy pool party at her home while she was mayor of a small town in Louisiana — has been found guilty of felony child sex crimes.

KPLC-TV on Tuesday evening reported that Roberts was found guilty of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile — both felonies.

'Go fight your friend. He’s the one who did it.'

The station noted that the jury "deliberated for less than an hour" before reaching a verdict. Her sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 17. Roberts will have to register as a sex offender.

Blaze News previously reported on the initial arrest and resignation of the 43-year-old Roberts.

Roberts was arrested on Aug. 1, 2024, and charged with third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Roberts — who was the first female mayor of DeRidder and was serving her second term — resigned on July 27, 2024.

In her resignation letter to the city council, Roberts explained her decision to step down by saying: "I must adjust my focus and priorities."

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit to investigate a complaint regarding allegations of sexual relations between a minor and Roberts.

Roberts hosted a boozy pool party at her home in July 2024 during her second term as mayor, prosecutors said.

During the seven-day trial, jurors were shown text messages between Roberts and her teenage son, with the pair discussing what type of alcohol the teens wanted for the party hosted at her home.

KPLC reported on the victim's testimony about the night of the pool party, noting that Roberts told him he "looked good, started winking at him, and dancing on him."

In his closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Charles Robinson highlighted a "lewd and lascivious photo" which KPLC described as Roberts "wearing a bikini as the teen smiles up at her."

The victim said Roberts kissed him near the pool, then led them into a room of her home.

The victim — who was 16 years old at the time — testified that Roberts removed her top, he pulled his pants down, and then they had sex.

During explosive testimony Tuesday, the victim — who was a friend of Roberts' son — told the jury he was extremely intoxicated when he and Roberts had sex, KPLC reported.

"I was kind of dizzy," the victim told the courtroom. "I had to put my hands on the couch. My eyes were just, like, closed."

The teen added, "While it was happening, I couldn’t feel my body."

"After we had sex, I kinda was realizing what was happening," the victim stated.

The boy recalled Roberts noticing what appeared to be a cell phone seen in a window of the room.

Roberts' son told the pair that someone at the party had recorded their sexual encounter on video, according to the victim.

The victim testified that a "big argument" between Roberts and her son took place, during which she said, "Go fight your friend. He’s the one who did it."

According to KPLC, the victim told jurors that Roberts "was trying to get him to fight me. She was trying to get the blame off of herself."

The boy said he was "kind of shell-shocked" and added, "I just went to my truck and sat there."

The teen said Roberts' nephew later came up to him outside and said, "What you did was kind of messed up, but it’s her fault."

According to KPLC, a 14-year-old at the party testified that he witnessed the victim and Roberts having sex. The teen told the court that Roberts "was acting real crazy" when she came back downstairs after the sexual encounter.

Another witness who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident admitted on the stand that he lied when he first told investigators in 2024 that he was asleep and didn't see anything, KPLC reported, adding that he testified Monday that he actually did see Roberts and the victim having sex.

“It just seemed the easiest thing to do was to keep up with the lie,” he told the jury, according to the station.

'I played dumb and denied it.'

Roberts' nephew told the court he believed he saw the two engaging in sexual activity based on their movements but admitted he hadn't seen any "private parts."

Roberts’ daughter testified that she saw her mother and the teen "on top of each other" on the night of the party, KPLC reported.

The victim said those who knew about the incident had a plan "to not tell anyone because it was embarrassing" to Roberts' nephew, Roberts' son, and himself.

KPLC reported that Duncan Clanton, Roberts' ex-husband and father to their two children, testified that his ex-wife told him she had sex with a juvenile, which their son confirmed to him.

Clanton added to jurors that Roberts requested that he call the victim’s family to gauge their reaction, which he said he did.

Clanton said DeRidder City Councilman Joseph Daniel Reynolds contacted him about the incident, and afterward he texted Roberts: "I played dumb and denied it."

In another text, Roberts wrote to her ex-husband, "I can’t keep hurting others, friends, and family. Lord knows I’ve done enough."

Clanton assured Roberts via text message that she was a great mom, according to prosecutors.

However, during cross-examination, Clanton was asked if his ex-wife was a great mom, and he responded, "No."

Roberts' lifelong best friend and former sister-in-law, Jill Weaver, texted her son — Roberts' nephew, who attended the party — "Lie till you die" about what happened, according to KPLC.

Weaver was asked if she instructed her son to not contact authorities about the incident: "Did you consult with him on how to keep the police out of this?” Weaver responded, "Probably."

The mother of the victim texted Roberts about the possibility that her son impregnated her, but Roberts assured the mom that she was on birth control, according to messages shown in court by prosecutors.

A DoorDash driver also informed the court that he delivered Plan B emergency contraception to Roberts' home in 2024 and left it at her front door and that a customer named "Misty C" made the order.

KPLC reported, "He said he knew it was Roberts’ house because he had brought his kids trick-or-treating there before."

The news outlet added that the DoorDash driver had "heard rumors of Roberts’ alleged crimes in the following days and believed that he had delivered the contraceptive for that incident."