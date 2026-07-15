Former first-grade teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes against teen student after she allegedly admitted affair to husband

A former first-grade teacher in Washington state has pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual misconduct with a teen, according to authorities.

Mackenzie Naught, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual misconduct involving a minor on Friday, according to the Spokesman-Review. Naught is being held at the Whitman County Jail without bail, according to records.

The teen told police Naught was 'being flirty.'

KREM-TV reported that Naught, of St. John, faces a jail sentence of six months to a year under Washington State's Adult Sentencing Guidelines. Naught will also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Naught avoided the maximum prison punishment by several years.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor is a Class C felony in the state of Washington, which is punishable by a maximum of five years' imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000

A sexual assault protection order for five years has been issued for the teen who was subjected to the sexual misconduct.

The Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Naught will be sentenced Aug. 28.

According to KREM, Whitman County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Tessa Scholl stated:

The defendant's guilty plea represents an important step in holding her accountable for her actions and spares John Doe the burden of having to testify at trial. Our office remains committed to supporting John Doe and his family throughout the remainder of the judicial process.

The Spokesman-Review reported in May that Naught had been teaching at St. John Elementary since September, and the 16-year-old student was a junior at St. John-Endicott High School.

As Blaze News previously reported, Naught was arrested May 10.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that police "received information about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a student and the employee."

"Following an initial investigation, deputies developed probable cause supporting the allegations," the statement said.

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The Spokesman-Review previously obtained court records saying Naught's husband informed police on May 9 that his wife of four years had confessed to him that she had sex with a teen on one occasion.

Court documents said the husband provided screenshots to authorities to prove his wife had been sexually active with the teenager.

The Spokesman-Review reported that the husband told police he had known the boy for years and was friends with the teen's family.

Naught initially informed deputies that she never had sex with the minor, according to court records.

The teen told police Naught was "being flirty" and that she attempted to persuade him to meet her, court docs said.

The minor said he initially felt weird about meeting Naught but eventually decided to see the teacher.

"He picked her up at about 2:15 a.m. in his truck down the street from her house," the Spokesman-Review reported. "She asked him where the 'little spot' was they could go, he told deputies."

The news outlet reported that "she suddenly kissed him." The teen claimed Naught began to "get handsy," and they had sex inside his truck and in the bed of the truck, according to court documents.

The Spokesman-Review, citing court documents, noted that Naught said she knew the boy was 16 but that he is "like one of their friends."

Court records revealed that Naught apologized and admitted she knew the situation was wrong and instructed the teen not to tell anyone.

Court records the Spokesman-Review obtained revealed that Naught’s husband filed for divorce in June.

KREM reported that St. John-Endicott Cooperative Schools Superintendent Tina Strong stated in May, "The district is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities and will also be conducting its own investigation into the allegations."

Naught is not listed in the staff directory for St. John-Endicott Cooperative Schools.

The school district did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

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