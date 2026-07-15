'80,000 pound missiles': Sean Duffy slams 'slap on the wrist' sentence for illegal alien trucker who killed 3

Jashanpreet Singh illegally crossed the southern border into the United States in March 2022 and was subsequently loosed upon the homeland by the Biden administration.

Singh, a 21-year-old Indian national, was later issued a commercial driver's license from the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which enabled him to get behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer and ultimately destroy multiple lives.

'If California followed the rules, illegal aliens like Jashanpreet Singh wouldn’t be driving 80,000 pound missiles down our roads.'

While the Indian was ultimately convicted for spilling American blood, Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and others reckon the prison sentence handed to Singh on Tuesday is far too lenient.

The deadly crash

Singh was flying down the 10 Freeway West in Ontario, California, in a semitruck on Oct. 21 when he drove through and over multiple vehicles, killing three people — including Pomona High Red Devils assistant basketball coach Clarence Nelson and his wife, Lisa — and grievously injuring several more.

Witness Jason Calmelat told KNBC-TV that the truck Singh was driving "didn’t stop. It didn’t swerve. It didn’t make any kind of maneuvers. It just went straight in."

Dashcam footage from Singh's perspective shows the criminal noncitizen driving a breakneck speed toward several cars that appear to be either stopped or driving extremely slowly.

The Indian shows no signs of decelerating as he barrels toward an SUV that he plows into, then accordions against a white pickup truck. As the white pickup spins off to one side, Singh's vehicle appears to press the remains of the SUV into a small red vehicle before smashing into another tractor-trailer and veering off into additional vehicles in the right lanes.

RELATED: Truck-driving illegal alien from India arrested for horrific hit-and-run that killed 2 young Americans

"The truck rolled and veered to the right into the embankment, and I saw the truck driver jump out because it was on fire," said Calmelat.

California Highway Patrol Officer Joe Garcia said that the crash ultimately involved four semitrucks and four passenger cars, reported the Los Angeles Times. Three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene of the horrific crash, and four others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Guilty

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office charged Singh with multiple counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence — charges that carried an enhancement for multiple victims. While Singh was also initially charged with DUI causing injury, the charge was dropped after toxicology reports came back negative for tested substances.

'Letting criminals off that easy, even after they've killed 3 people, is by design.'

Singh, for whom U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued an arrest detainer in October, initially pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charges but earlier this month reversed course and pleaded guilty to all three counts of felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

RELATED: Truck-driving illegal alien from India arrested for horrific hit-and-run that killed 2 young Americans

San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit

Singh was sentenced on Tuesday to four years and eight months in prison.

According to KCBS-TV, Singh's age was a factor in his sentencing. Despite being a 21-year-old man, he was nevertheless eligible for youth offender status under state law — the cutoff for which is 26.

Even though Singh is an illegal alien, the judge reportedly also factored in Singh's lack of a criminal history.

DOT Secretary Duffy stated on Wednesday, "5 years is a slap on the wrist for KILLING 3 AMERICANS."

"If California followed the rules, illegal aliens like Jashanpreet Singh wouldn’t be driving 80,000 pound missiles down our roads," continued Duffy. "We won’t stop until ALL illegal truckers are put out of business and held accountable."

Homeland Security said in a statement, "Illegal aliens like this killer should NEVER be allowed behind the wheel or on our nation’s roads. ICE stands ready to arrest Singh upon his release so he is never allowed back on our roads to take another innocent life."

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts wrote, "What a disgrace. This isn't even a fluke of the California justice system. At most, the illegal alien would have been eligible for 10 years. Letting criminals off that easy, even after they've killed 3 people, is by design."

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