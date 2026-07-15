Why conservatives have more fun — and why it drives the left mad

The progressive left and the academic establishment march so tightly hand in hand that they might as well share a pair of skinny jeans. Naturally, the recent paper in the Journal of Marketing concludes that conservatives are practically on the brink of ruin. Apparently, a conservative can't enjoy a cold beer, a cigar, or a trip to the casino without the left assuming he's one bad decision away from alcoholism, lung cancer, or financial ruin.

The study, which analyzed everything from YouGov data to Yelp reviews across five countries, reached a conclusion that academics seem to find utterly baffling: Conservatives view "addictive products" — alcohol, tobacco, gambling, fast food, and gaming — far more favorably than liberals do.

While the left is busy drafting trigger warnings, the data shows that the conservative brain is fundamentally hardwired for self-governance.

To the academic mind, this is a defect. Academics frame this in the most negative, alarmist terms possible, claiming that our focus on autonomy has, in effect, lowered our psychological guard.

Let’s translate that from ivory-tower-speak into reality. What the data actually proves is that liberals view themselves as fragile, helpless leaves blown about by the winds of corporate temptation, while conservatives possess the radical, terrifying confidence known as self-regulation.

The dreaded 'sense of agency'

The researchers based their thesis on a psychological concept called the "sense of agency" — the shocking notion that you are actually in charge of your own body and choices. Because conservatism prioritizes individual responsibility over collective victimhood, we naturally have a much higher sense of agency.

According to the study, this is a bad thing because it makes us underestimate the inherent risks of a lottery ticket or a double cheeseburger.

A liberal looks at a slot machine and sees an oppressive system; a conservative looks at a slot machine and sees twenty bucks worth of entertainment, confident he can walk away when it’s gone. It’s not that we don't understand that addiction exists. Rather, it’s that we don't view ourselves as inevitable victims. We have willpower. Many on the left do not.

And this isn't just conservative bravado; it is backed by decades of actual, hard psychological science that academics love to ignore when it doesn't fit the narrative. In standard personality psychology, conservatives consistently score significantly higher in conscientiousness — the literal Big Five trait defined by impulse control, orderliness, and the ability to delay gratification.

While the left is busy drafting trigger warnings, the data shows that the conservative brain is fundamentally hardwired for self-governance. We don't need a bureaucratic chaperone to stand between us and a plate of nachos because our baseline internal programming already handles the impulse regulation for us.

The conservative mindset

To prove their point that conservatives are having entirely too much fun, the researchers looked at 124,976 Yelp reviews across the United States. Sure enough, businesses selling addictive products — like cigar bars and casinos — received significantly higher ratings in conservative counties. Meanwhile, in liberal enclaves, people were presumably leaving one-star reviews for artisanal cafes because the oat milk wasn't locally sourced by unionized baristas.

The researchers even tried to manipulate mindsets in a lab, forcing participants into a "conservative mindset" by making them write about personal responsibility. The result? Those primed to think like conservatives immediately went out and bought more lottery tickets and expressed a higher willingness to buy a drink.

When you stop viewing society as a minefield of trauma and oppression, you actually start enjoying life. A healthy view of human existence acknowledges that pleasure requires self-control.

Study after study confirms a massive ideological "happiness gap," with conservatives reporting significantly higher levels of mental stability, life satisfaction, and emotional resilience than liberals. It takes a profound level of psychological stability to look at the outside world, smile, and say, "I've got this."

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The nanny state's new blueprint

Naturally, because academics cannot leave well enough alone, the final phase of the study focused on how to break this conservative resilience. They tested different types of anti-smoking and anti-gambling ads to see what would finally scare the self-reliance out of us.

They discovered that general warnings don't work on conservatives because we assume those warnings are for the weak-willed. The only way to pierce our armor is with highly aggressive, personally directed threats using pronouns like "you" and "your" to explicitly attack our sense of control.

They want to engineer a society where everyone shares the same baseline level of anxiety and helplessness, where an unmonitored double espresso is treated like a public health crisis, and the government acts as a permanent designated driver for a life you're never allowed to fully live.

But until the bureaucratic wellness coordinators successfully figure out how to program us into submission, we will be over here, enjoying a burrito, sipping a beer, and placing the odd bet — fully in control and having a significantly better time doing it.