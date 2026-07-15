Trump backs Mike Lindell in Minnesota as Democratic primary features anti-ICE Klobuchar and a convicted rapist

MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell is a proud trailer park-raised Republican who, "through the grace of God" and a deepening relationship with Christ, beat a crippling crack cocaine addiction, then went on to enjoy massive personal success and found a recovery network.

Lindell has in recent years paid an enormous price personally and professionally for his claims both that President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and that the election was rigged, even becoming a target of the Biden FBI.

'This race looks all but over.'

Trump, evidently impressed with his steadfast defender, said in December after Lindell filed to run for governor of Minnesota that the 65-year-old businessman "deserves to be governor of Minnesota."

"That man suffered. What he did, what he went through because he knew the election was rigged. And he did it. I mean, he just did it as a citizen," Trump said. "These people went after him, they went after his company. They did that with me, too, but at least I knew what I was getting into. He was just a guy that said, 'Jeez, this election was so crooked; it was so rigged.' He fought like hell."

On Wednesday — just months after the Minnesota Republican Party endorsed Army veteran and former health care executive Kendall Qualls for governor — Trump formally endorsed Lindell, stating that "if given the chance, Mike will be SPECTACULAR!"

In addition to characterizing the "Pillow Man" as "one of America's greatest and most hard working Patriots," Trump said that Lindell "truly loves Minnesota, as do I, and wants to bring it back from oblivion and embarrassment. He can do it! Nobody has sacrificed more than Mike Lindell in fighting for our country, especially when it comes to Election Integrity. He truly deserves everything he gets — He will MAKE MINNESOTA GREAT AGAIN!"

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MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Minnesota GOP did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

In a survey of over 1,000 likely primary voters in late June, Big Data Poll found that Lindell led his closest competitor, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, by 6 points — 27% to 21%.

Qualls trailed far behind in third place with just 10% in the poll.

"Mike Lindell continues to lead among the core demographics that make up the primary coalition that nominated President Trump in the North Star State, to include the working class voters by income and education levels who were stalwart supporters of the president," Big Data Poll director Rich Baris said in a statement. "In giving Lindell the lead both before and after the convention, Republican primary voters are sending a clear message."

"With the president's endorsement, this race looks all but over," Baris added.

Following Trump's endorsement of Lindell, Qualls said that he will continue to support the president but that "this race won't be won by national endorsements."

"It will be decided by Minnesota Republicans — the same Republicans who supported President Trump in all three of his campaigns — and who time and time again have lined up behind our campaign as the only candidate endorsed by the Minnesota Republican Party," Qualls added.

Lindell has vowed, among other things, to

support state cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement;

oppose sanctuary policies and protect resources for citizens;

eliminate the in-person retail sales tax plan in order to reduce families' tax burden immediately as well as spur job growth;

"put real brakes on runaway property tax hikes" in part by limiting yearly increases and shifting some of the education burden to the state;

"encourage policies that make it easier to marry, raise children, and care for aging parents";

crack down on welfare fraud; and

expand school choice and bolster parental rights.

The Minnesota GOP primary will take place on Aug. 11.

Democratic primary voters, who will also go to the polls next month, have several radicals to choose from, including U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is running on an anti-ICE platform, and Thomas Evenstad, a convicted rapist.

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