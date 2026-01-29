Klobuchar running for Minnesota governor on anti-ICE platform

After the withdrawal of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) formally declared her candidacy for governor of Minnesota in a polished campaign video released Thursday.

Klobuchar emphasized unity during what she described as a period of deep division in the state but repeatedly invoked federal immigration enforcement as a core concern for voters.

‘Get out of our state.’

“I’m running for every Minnesotan who wants ICE and its abusive tactics out of the state we love,” Klobuchar said, echoing remarks she has made repeatedly on the Senate floor and in public appearances as Minnesota has grappled with a federal immigration enforcement surge.

In recent speeches, she has urged Immigration and Customs Enforcement to leave Minnesota and criticized congressional efforts that would fund expanded ICE operations.

Klobuchar said the federal immigration surge in Minnesota was “making us less safe” and called on ICE to “get out of our state,” arguing that the deployment of thousands of agents inflamed tensions rather than improved public safety.

Following the fatal shooting of Renee Good, Klobuchar also issued a statement through her Senate office criticizing the operation as being carried out “against the wishes of local leaders” and warning that federal enforcement actions were destabilizing Minnesota communities.

Klobuchar further condemned congressional proposals that would increase ICE funding without additional restrictions, saying she would not support legislation that “doubles down on enforcement-first policies” while communities are already facing unrest tied to federal immigration operations.

Her gubernatorial campaign video opens with Klobuchar addressing recent tragedies, saying, “Minnesota, we’ve been through a lot,” before referencing a string of violent incidents, including the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both of which occurred amid unrest tied to federal immigration enforcement activity.

She also criticized the presence of roughly 3,000 federal immigration agents operating in Minnesota communities, criticizing an administration she said “relishes division.” Klobuchar has publicly said that immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis are “making us less safe” and has joined other Minnesota leaders in calling those federal actions a threat to community safety.

Klobuchar said Minnesota needs leaders who can stand up to Donald Trump’s administration while still finding common ground to address problems at the state level.

