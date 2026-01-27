'You should f**king kill yourself': DHS releases terrifying audio of anti-ICE agitator threatening Minnesota agent

The Department of Homeland Security shared a disturbing phone call on social media that gives the public a glimpse of the terrors faced daily by members of law enforcement and their families.

The expletive-laced audio, posted on Monday, contains what appears to be a call from an agitator spewing sexually violent and suicidal language at an officer working in Minnesota, Fox News reported.

The DHS also pledged to 'hunt these sickos down and put them behind bars.'

“You should f**king kill yourself. I hope your wife dies, I hope your mom and dad die. I hope everything wrong that could go [on] in your life happens,” the caller says in the audio clip.

“You are a traitor to the American people, to the values that made our very country,”

The caller also wishes that the ICE agent would be hit by a bus, become "paralyzed," and have his wife cheat on him.

The caller then doubles down, describing the officer as "f**king disgusting" and a "f**king murderer" and claiming that "everyone hates" the agent as much as the caller does. The caller closes by reiterating: “Kill yourself.”

According to DHS, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are facing a more than 8,000% increase in death threats and a 1,300% increase in assaults during the second Trump administration, despite conducting operations to remove “terrorists, rapists, and gang members from American neighborhoods.”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated ICE has faced an “unprecedented increase in violence against law enforcement,” citing a 3,200% rise in vehicular attacks. She attributed the increase to rhetoric from sanctuary politicians and the media.

“The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters,” DHS said in the post. “They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. The violence and dehumanization MUST END.”

