'Organized obstruction': Leaked alleged Signal chats show anti-ICE radicals tracking ICE agents, chasing vehicles

An independent journalist claims to have infiltrated encrypted Signal chat groups used by anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement activists, uncovering what appears to be a coordinated effort to obstruct federal immigration enforcement and harass law enforcement officers.

Cam Higby, an on-the-ground reporter known for undercover infiltrations, shared on X screen recordings and member lists from the alleged chats. His posts revealed hundreds of participants apparently actively plotting interference with U.S. ICE operations.

'Your body on the line.'

The exposed alleged conversations show members checking license plates, broadcasting intersections where agents are active, and even pursuing ICE vehicles. Higby described the tactics as “organized obstruction” in an X post.

Higby claimed his expose made a solid dent in the anti-ICE operation, with one administrator admitting it would take time to “get things up and running” again after the exposure. Higby later reported that the Signal group was "running at about half strength."

RELATED: Liberal media spins 'homicide' narrative after ICE detainee death — but DHS sets the record straight

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Despite allegations of high-level involvement in the anti-ICE network, which critics have labeled insurrectionist, far-left Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D) posted a video urging protesters to escalate by putting “your body on the line.”

The information comes during heightened tensions in Minneapolis and other cities, where left-wing activists have clashed with federal agents over immigration enforcement. Higby continues dropping fresh screenshots and member lists, vowing more exposures in the “Signal Gate” saga.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!