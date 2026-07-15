They called conservatives 'pedo protectors' — but Tim Walz did THIS

Democrats appear to believe that they are the party that protects children, but BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales knows that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“It seems to be that the Democrats are the ones who always seem to associate with the pedophiles. They are the actual party of pedophile protectors. And honestly it seems like it’s really just Democrats who want to force you to live around pedophiles,” she says.

And she has the receipts to back it up.

“Minnesota Governor Tim Walz actually pardoned an illegal alien who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl to save him from being deported. I am not making this up,” she explains.

“‘Cause why would you deport an illegal sex offender when you could just keep them here, right?” she asks.

The 42-year-old illegal immigrant, Tue Lue Vang, was convicted of repeatedly raping a child over multiple years. But that didn’t stop the Minnesota Clemency Review Commission from voting 4-2 to grant the predator a pardon.

Vang also once offered the child $10 to keep quiet about the abuse.

“And you know what? His justification is actually quite simple. He said, ‘Oh, well, sexual conduct with minors is the norm in Laos,’” Gonzales explains.

“Sorry bud, not in America,” she continues, before correcting herself. “Well, I guess in Minnesota under Tim Walz.”

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