Allie Beth Stuckey exposes what the ‘internet sleuths’ are missing in the Tyler Robinson hearing

Last week, Tyler Robinson's preliminary hearing for the aggravated murder of Charlie Kirk (shot on Sept. 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University) was held in Provo, Utah. Prosecutors presented evidence of probable cause, including surveillance, forensics, and a roommate's confession video, but the hearing concluded without a binding decision and is set to resume for final arguments on Sept. 1, 2026.

Despite the copious evidence presented by the prosecution — evidence that the defense repeatedly challenged and tried to limit — conspiracy theories about Kirk’s tragic murder continue to circulate online, with many believing that Robinson was not the shooter or did not act alone.

But these doubters, says Allie Beth Stuckey, are missing something critical: The defense, whose sole objective is to defend Robinson, has said nothing of these conspiracy theories. On this episode of “Relatable,” Allie reviews the evidence presented in the preliminary hearing and explains why these conspiracy theories are highly improbable.

“Prosecution showed surveillance footage that allegedly put Tyler Robinson, who was not a UVU student, on campus four times between September 10 and September 11, 2025. Charlie was murdered on September 10,” says Allie.

One video shown by the prosecution, she explains, captures a young male (allegedly Robinson) on September 10 “walking with a noticeable limp ... heading toward the Losee building [and] climbing over a railing onto the rooftop,” where the shot that killed Charlie was fired. The limp is believed by prosecutors to be due to the shooter “concealing the rifle in his pant leg.”

According to longtime friend, ally, and prominent Kirk supporter Jack Posobiec, who attended the hearing and witnessed the prosecution’s footage (including some that has not been released to the public), the male in the videos is “obviously [Robinson].”

“It's not just a blurry guy or a pixelated guy. It's Tyler Robinson. ... There's no question about it. It's so crystal clear,” he said, contrasting the videos presented in the courtroom with the less sharp public footage.

“The court also showed footage of Robinson turning himself in. This was the first public viewing of that surrender video,” Allie continues, noting that Special Agent Brian Davis testified in the preliminary hearings that it was indeed Tyler Robinson who turned himself in on September 11, 2025, at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Further, Caitlin Oliver, a forensic biologist with the ATF, testified during the preliminary hearing that DNA testing on the rifle showed Tyler Robinson as the major contributor, with statistical analysis indicating it was one trillion times more likely to be his DNA than that of any unrelated individual.

“DNA from Robinson and his lover Lance Twiggs was on the screwdriver found on the Losee rooftop where the shooter allegedly took the shot and on the rifle and towel found in bushes near the UVU campus,” Allie adds.

She also references the September 2025 Washington Post report , claiming Robinson allegedly posted in a small private Discord group chat with friends roughly two hours before turning himself in: “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.”

The prosecution also presented similar confession messages allegedly sent by Robinson to Twiggs and a recorded interview with Twiggs from April 2026, in which he stated that surveillance images “definitely do look like [Robinson].”

In the same interview, Twiggs said, “I just asked him in person if what he said was true the night before, and he said it was. He started crying a little bit and said he wishes he hadn't done it and then kept going around and just doing stuff I think to keep himself busy or distracted or something.”

Between everything presented by the prosecution in the preliminary hearing, the disturbing bullet engravings allegedly carved by Robinson, and the written confession letter Twiggs’ claims to have found (and burned), Allie believes that Robinson is almost certainly guilty.

“From my personal opinion, it does seem beyond a shadow of the doubt that Tyler Robinson did it, that he was motivated by his animus toward Charlie Kirk because of Charlie Kirk's views and that he decided to take this opportunity to, in his mind and maybe in the minds of other people, to become a hero,” she says.

“It seems pretty irrefutable at this point unless you are to believe that the prosecution and the Orem Police and UVU and Israel and Egypt and Erika Kirk and the federal government and all of the intelligence agencies are somehow working together to cover this up and that Tyler Robinson is just the fall guy,” she continues.

To all the “internet sleuths” out there circulating various theories about who really killed Charlie Kirk, Allie has a sobering message: “The defense cares a lot more about defending their client than internet sleuths do. ... They care a lot more about presenting alternative theories, and so if there were any truth to any of the theories out there about other people actually being the ones who were responsible for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, they would be bringing that forth in court.”

Perhaps the defense will present more during the September 1 hearing or at trial, but so far it has said nothing about the popular conspiracy theories claiming Robinson is innocent or did not act alone.

In the next part of the episode, Allie dives into the specific conspiracies circulating online. To hear it, watch the episode above.

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