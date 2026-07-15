Woman caught trying to smuggle live animals through US-Mexico border, CBP claims

Customs and Border Protection officials told Blaze News exclusively that a woman has been caught trying to smuggle live birds into the U.S. from Mexico.

The 26-year-old U.S. citizen was allegedly attempting to walk through the Gateway to the Americas Bridge last Wednesday with the birds in a small container when she was caught.

'We must remain vigilant in protecting our wildlife from these reckless and illegal activities.'

CBP officers uncovered the container and identified the birds as parrots. The woman was arrested, and the parrots were turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture - Veterinary Services.

"These smuggled animals can carry diseases that are not known to occur in the United States, which can endanger native wildlife," said Laredo Port Director Alberto Flores to Blaze News.

"We must remain vigilant in protecting our wildlife from these reckless and illegal activities," he added.

"On the border at land, air, and sea-based ports of entry, including Laredo, CBP officers and agriculture specialists continue to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission by preventing the introduction of harmful pests and diseases into the United States," read a statement from CBP.

In March, CBP officials were able to detect the smuggling of three live parrots at the same entryway during a secondary inspection of a 2007 GMC Yukon. Those parrots were transported to a local zoo to receive care.

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In the March case, CBP released a photo of the birds in a narrow box with holes punched in the cardboard for ventilation.

Wildlife trafficking convictions can carry significant fines and even jail time.

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