Female ex-middle school teacher, already facing grooming charges, arrested again on new felony sex crime charge

A former middle school art teacher in Texas has been accused of grooming and having inappropriate relationships with multiple students, according to authorities.

The Irving Police Department confirmed to KDFW-TV that 28-year-old Haley Krista Radabaugh was arrested in May, charged with child grooming.

'I'll tell you what. You send me a photo of you, and I’ll send you one of me.'

Police said Radabaugh was arrested a second time on July 3. She was charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Radabaugh was booked into the Denton County Jail and released July 4 after posting bond for the latest charge.

Texas Scorecard reported that Radabaugh was out of jail on bond when she was arrested on the second charge.

The charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison, according to Texas Scorecard.

Radabaugh had been an art teacher at Barbara Bush Middle School in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District.

KXAS-TV previously obtained the arrest warrant noting that multiple students at Barbara Bush Middle School told school officials in May that Radabaugh was having inappropriate relationships with minors.

The arrest warrant said students informed a school resource officer that Radabaugh "was known to be having inappropriate sexual conversations with at least three middle school students and providing drugs to students."

KXAS reported that a 14-year-old boy told school officials that Radabaugh sent him sexually suggestive messages on Instagram; the station said Radabaugh wrote to the student, "There was a kid I crushed on hard before you."

"I'll tell you what. You send me a photo of you, and I’ll send you one of me," Radabaugh said, according to KXAS.

The arrest warrant said Radabaugh also sent "a photo of what appears to be herself getting out of the shower," which is described as being framed "mid-chest up" and appears to show her entire face.

Radabaugh called the boy "babe" and signed off the messages with "flirtatious kiss emojis," according to the arrest warrant.

According to the arrest warrant, the alleged victim "described himself as being disgusted and losing sleep after the defendant messaged him."

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The Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District told KDFW it could not share any information regarding the case because Radabaugh is a former employee, and there is an active police investigation.

A spokeswoman for the school district said, "While we are limited on what we can disclose, we are deeply distressed and disheartened by these incidents."

Radabaugh is not listed on the staff directory for Barbara Bush Middle School.

The Irving Police Department informed KDFW that it would not release any additional details about the case because the alleged victims are juveniles, and it is an active investigation.

Citing online records, Texas Scorecard reported that the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD employed Radabaugh since the 2022-23 school year, and that she has held a Texas teaching certificate since 2021. The outlet noted that the Texas Education Agency is reviewing her teaching certification.

Texas Scorecard also reported that Radabaugh is the fourth Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teacher to be charged with sex crimes this year.

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