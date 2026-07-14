STOLEN ELECTION? Trump to address declassified intel revelations about 2020 foreign interference: Report

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he will be addressing the nation at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

A pair of White House officials told MS NOW that in his speech, the president — who will be joined by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, FBI Director Kash Patel, acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin — will detail a foreign nation's plans to interfere in the 2020 election.

'These analysts appeared reluctant to have their analysis on China brought forward because they tended to disagree with the [Trump] administration's policies.'

It is presently unclear which nation the president plans to name.

However, the publication of new evidence of foreign interference would further undermine the assessments rushed out by the Biden administration following the geriatric Democrat's inauguration in January 2021.

The Biden DOJ and DHS issued a joint report in March 2021 stating that there were several incidents where Russian, Chinese, and Iranian government-affiliated actors "materially impacted the security of networks associated with or pertaining to U.S. political organizations, candidates, and campaigns during 2020 federal elections."

The report claimed, however, that the DOJ, FBI, and DHS had "no evidence that any foreign government-affiliated actor prevented voting, changed votes, or disrupted the ability to tally votes or to transmit election results in a timely manner; altered any technical aspect of the voting process; or otherwise compromised the integrity of voter registration information of any ballots cast during 2020 federal elections."

The National Intelligence Council also dropped a report in March 2021 casting doubt on foreign interference in the 2020 election, stating, "We have no indications that any foreign actor attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process in the 2020 elections, including voter registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation, or reporting results."

The intelligence community report said that:

state-linked Russian actors sought to denigrate Biden's candidacy, support Trump, and undermine confidence in the electoral process;

Iran "carried out a multi-pronged covert influence campaign intended to undercut former President Trump's re-election prospects"; and

additional foreign actors, including Hezbollah and Cuba, "took some steps to attempt to influence the election."

The intelligence community's report downplayed the possibility of attempted interference efforts by China — an assessment that did not age well.

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Last year, the FBI uncovered intelligence from August 2020 detailing an alleged Chinese communist plot to rig the 2020 mail-in vote for Biden.

According to an Intelligence Information Report from the FBI's Albany Field Office in September 2020 that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) claimed was promptly recalled and suppressed by the bureau, a collaborative source obtained information about the alleged plot from a sub-source, "who claimed they obtained the information from unidentified PRC government officials."

The alleged plot involved the Chinese regime's production and export of fraudulent U.S. driver's licenses to Chinese sympathizers in the homeland "in order to create tens of thousands of fraudulent mail-in votes for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden."

Patel claimed last year that the allegations had been "substantiated."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on July 27, 2020, that between Jan. 1 and June 30 of that election year, CBP officers at the International Mail Facility at Chicago O'Hare International Airport had seized 1,513 shipments containing fraudulent documents, including 19,888 counterfeit U.S. driver's licenses.

The CBP noted at the time that "the majority of these shipments were arriving from China and Hong Kong" and were mostly intended for college-age students across various states.

The decision to suppress the intelligence report may have been driven by politics.

The intelligence community's then-analytic ombudsman Barry Zulauf indicated in a Jan. 6, 2021, report on a number of election security intelligence issues that "China analysts appeared hesitant to assess Chinese actions as undue influence or interference. These analysts appeared reluctant to have their analysis on China brought forward because they tended to disagree with the [Trump] administration's policies, saying in effect, 'I don't want our intelligence used to support those policies.'"

In addition to possible evidence of a nationwide foreign interference plot, the Trump administration has apparently found evidence that voting machines still have significant vulnerabilities that could be exploited.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence report detailing these findings has been delayed for months, with some White House officials fearing it could undermine voter confidence, reported Reuters.

Blaze News has reached out to the White House for comment.

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