Graham Platner quits Senate race — then blames everyone else

After a few new serious accusations were hurled at Graham Platner last week, the Maine Senate candidate has officially dropped out of the race.

But his farewell message was full of accusations as well.

“I just want you to think about what you would do as a regular person in a position where a much larger world, large forces were working against you personally to accuse you of the worst thing that a person could do. And it was not remotely true,” Platner said.

“I learned about this through press inquiries with no time to truly respond, no time for investigations before a corporate media system and the political establishment got to act as judge, jury, and executioner,” he continued.

“Accusations are supposed to be the beginning of things, not the end,” he added.

Platner also claimed that the reason for the allegations was to get him off the ballot.

“It’s not the false allegations though that have brought us to where we are. It’s the fact that they are being used by the political establishment to put structural pressure on us,” he said.

“Some good news,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments.

“Of course, though, none of it was his fault. No. He ranted for 11 minutes in the ‘I quit’ video, and he blamed everybody but himself, the corporate media, the political establishment, and even his support for Medicare for all,” he continues.

“That’s what happened to him. Just people ganged up on him, and he’s just the victim. Good guy, just a good guy,” he says.

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