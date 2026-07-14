'Tell that to every Mexican': BlazeTV's Dave Landau joins unforgettable 'Kill Tony' episode

Comedian and co-host of BlazeTV's "Stu and Dave Do America" Dave Landau dropped by Monday's rendition of "Kill Tony," and it wasn't an episode for the easily offended.

Landau bolstered the hit stand-up comedy show, which featured a plethora of hysterical jokes that took no prisoners.

'You don't want to use your A material.'

Amateur hour

Landau dropped into the Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas, for a night that was never short on jokes about autism and liberalism.

This included jokes from autistic comedians and comedians with autistic kids. However, some of Landau's biggest laughs came from poking fun at the amateur comics who have just 60 seconds to impress the panel of comics. The panel included Landau, comedian Brian Moses, as well as hosts Tony Hinchcliffe and Brian Redban.

The panel was truly astonished by a 59-year-old rookie comedian's outdated jokes, which included a Ross Perot/"Indecent Proposal" joke, references from 1992 and 1993. When the comedian said he wasn't sure if he should have used that joke, Landau hilariously remarked, "Yeah, you don't want to use your A material your first time."

RELATED: Another $30 billion could leave California as state stands in the way of a massive corporate merger

Yes, slur

For the duration of the show, racial jokes were flying in every direction, including from a homeless comedian from Montenegro who crudely referred to himself as a Montenegrin combined with a slur for a black person.

The man said he didn't have a work permit, so he wasn't working, and he didn't want to cheat the system. This prompted Landau, who said he had been saying racial slurs "in my head all night," to ask the homeless comedian for a favor.

"Tell that to every Mexican here," Landau asked.

RELATED: Pop star Olivia Rodrigo hosts all-female music fest to fund Planned Parenthood; 'I am so ecstatic'

Comic-kaze

When comedian Dedrick Flynn took the stage, the panel couldn't help but make impressions of Japanese prisoners when Flynn recalled the time he spent in a Far East prison.

This prompted Landau and Hinchcliffe to wonder how scared his Japanese cellmates must have been of the American. When Flynn explained that his prison experience helped him befriend the Japanese inmates by showing them how to write letters to the judge, Landau brutally joked about the irony of Flynn teaching them to "read and write."

Landau is currently on tour, with upcoming stops in Springfield, Missouri, and Albuquerque.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!