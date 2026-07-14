Female, 25, accused of sexually assaulting child and recording video of the act

A New Jersey female is accused of sexually assaulting a child and recording video of the act, officials told Patch.

Victoria Anne Cranmer, 25, of Little Egg Harbor is charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, manufacturing child sexual abuse material, and possession of child sexual abuse material, the outlet said, citing the Ocean County Department of Corrections.

A search warrant uncovered additional videos of Cranmer and the boy in the bathroom, officials told Patch.

The charges stem from allegations involving a child younger than 13 in May, News 12 reported.

Cranmer had been living with a woman identified as Ms. P, who gave Cranmer an iPhone and paid for the cell service, Patch said, citing the affidavit of probable cause filed in Cranmer's arrest.

Several months later, Cranmer was kicked out of where she was staying, and Ms. P asked Cranmer to return the cell phone — and Ms. P discovered video on the phone, Patch said, citing the documents.

More from Patch:

On Cranmer's Snapchat, she found a video of the young boy touching Cranmer's exposed vagina while she sat on the toilet laughing, according to the affidavit. Ms. P knew it was Cranmer due to distinctive tattoos, her voice, and the fact that it was filmed in her own bathroom, the affidavit said.



Ms. P "freaked out," according to the affidavit, and saved the video to her phone before locking Cranmer out of the Snapchat account so it couldn't be deleted.



While Cranmer was living with Ms. P, she would often babysit her daughter and the young son of a woman identified as Ms. H, the documents said. The son's age was not stated, however, documents refer to him being in diapers.



Ms. H began to notice her son behaving oddly after spending time with Cranmer, and he began to not like the bathtub, according to the documents. She learned that Cranmer bathed herself with the boy, officials said.

A search warrant uncovered additional videos of Cranmer and the boy in the bathroom, officials told Patch.

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Image source: Image source: Ocean County (N.J.) Jail

According to the affidavit, the prosecutor approved the charges on July 7, News 12 reported, adding that Cranmer was arrested and taken to the Ocean County Jail pending court proceedings.

Cranmer on Tuesday remained behind bars with no bail amount or hearing information listed in her jail record.

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