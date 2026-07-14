Iconoclasts melted Robert E. Lee's statue. Here's what they'll deform his bronze into.

Five years ago, Charlottesville's nearly century-old Robert E. Lee statue was torn down, chopped up, and melted at the urging of woke iconoclasts. The remains are now destined to be further deformed into an African symbol by a black identitarian.

How it started

Paul Goodloe McIntire, one of Charlottesville's top individual benefactors if not its greatest, commissioned several statues for the city in the early 20th century including one depicting Robert E. Lee.

'Equity and justice are integral.'

The gifted Lee statue was unveiled in what is now Market Street Park on May 21, 1924, where it stood for nearly a century. It was removed, however, on July 10, 2021 — several years after the deadly "Unite the Right" rally, which the Southern Poverty Law Center allegedly had a hand in organizing — pursuant to a decision by Charlottesville City Council.

Then-Mayor Nikuyah Walker reportedly stated as the crane approached the monument, "Taking down this statue is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Va., and America, grapple with the sin of being willing to destroy black people for economic gain."

In what co-founder of Charlottesville Black Lives Matter Jalane Schmidt described as "like an execution," the bronze likeness of Lee was subsequently cut up, then melted down in 2023 before an audience of iconoclasts and so-called anti-racist activists.

This melting project — called Swords into Plowshares — was proposed by Charlottesville's Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center and approved by the city council in 2021, reported the Guardian.

How it's going

The JSAAHC ultimately selected the architecture firm Model of Architecture Serving Society Design Group and woke sculptor Dana King to repurpose the bronze from the Lee statue into a new work called "Rooted."

RELATED: Their likenesses were toppled, yet they still cast long shadows

John McDonnell/Washington Post/Getty Images

Jha Amazi, principal at the design group, stated, "We are deeply inspired by the courage and persistence of everyone who made this moment possible over the past decade, and we are honored to contribute to a future shaped not by inherited symbols, but by shared values and collective imagination."

Instead of featuring a figure of American historical import, Market Street Park will soon feature a "27-foot-tall bronze Baobab tree, a profound symbol of life, interconnection, and persistence throughout the African diaspora," the design group said in a statement.

According to the designers, they will be "transforming a space historically defined by racialized exclusion and intimidation into a beacon for justice, dignity, and belonging."

"The design envisions a true commons, vital and open to all," continued the statement. "The Baobab forms a seven-sided pavilion, inviting everyone to step inside, gather, and share space. Gardens radiate around a multifunctional plaza, connecting us to the earth."

Sculptor Dana King — who claims on her website both that "equity and justice are integral" to her work and that the medium is too "often used to elevate Eurocentric and white supremacist statuary" — told WVIR-TV that she feels a sense of gratitude that she is "able to tell the story of African descendants and our importance in this country."

Andrea Douglas, co-founder of Swords into Plowshares, told WVIR that the use of bronze from the Lee statue was intentional.

"We were interested in creating a process that would give voices that would’ve not had voice at the time that a Lee statue was placed in 1924," said Douglas.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!