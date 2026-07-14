Glenn Beck: Trump is hunting for someone in Iran — but it's not who you think

Albert Speer, Hitler’s close friend and chief architect, was the ideal Nazi. That is, until he realized the war was lost. Just weeks before the end of WWII, Hitler ordered him to carry out the “Nero Decree”: Burn Germany to the ground to prevent the Allies and the German people from taking it.

Speer pretended to obey but secretly sabotaged the order to save what he could. This decision allowed him to escape execution during the Nuremberg trials.

Glenn Beck says that right now President Trump is “hunting” for Iran’s Albert Speer — a high-level insider who is self-interested enough to betray the dying regime in order to save himself and what's left of the country.

This defector, he says, must be able to answer the central question: Where is the enriched uranium stockpile, and how do we get rid of it or prove it's gone?

But this plan to find the Iranian Speer may not work.

Even though President Trump is making progress with China and Russia, says Glenn, “as long as Moscow and Beijing look like they're going to catch the regime if it falls, nobody on the inside of that regime is going to wake up and conclude that the ship is sinking.”

“How does Trump send the message that he needs a Speer?” he asks. “Well, he doesn't send the message. You can't stand at a podium and announce you're shopping for a traitor. You'll get the honest men killed and the regime put on alert.”

Trump, he argues, needs to take a page out of Roosevelt’s book and “build a channel quietly.” During WWII’s Operation Torch, he quietly sent undercover Americans to contact French officers in North Africa ahead of the invasion, so they would switch sides and stop fighting once the Allies invaded.

“That's the work,” says Glenn, “and I'll bet you that we're not doing that work.”

“I'll bet you the ones who probably have the people in place to lay that path are the Israelis, but the Qataris, the Omanis, they're doing back channels as well, I'm sure — private assurances, personal and specific to individual figures,” he continues.

What Americans need to come to grips with, Glenn argues, is that the man we need is probably not a man we want to partner with.

“The man who can deliver the uranium may be a man we may never want to stand next to,” he says candidly.

Finding — or creating —- this man, Glenn argues, is “the best card that we have.”

“Here's what Trump has to do. … Keep the pressure on. Do what he's doing: hard, visible, unrelenting diplomatic, economic, and military pressure. That's the only thing that will build the private thought inside the one guy's head like this ship is going down … and underneath it, run the quiet wire,” he explains.

“Keep an off-ramp open … so that some morning, some senior man might look around and sees ... this ship is sinking and he knows there's a lifeboat, and he knows he's going to get him and his family into that lifeboat.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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