Justice Amy Coney Barrett describes SWATTING attack against her family

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett related how her home and family were the target of a swatting report during congressional testimony on Tuesday.

Police reports from an incident in May involving a "high-priority resident" in Washington, D.C., led to media conjecture that Barrett had been the target of a swatting report.

'One of my teenage sons opened the door to go out with friends and saw in our street, it was full of police cars who had responded to a false report of gunshots.'

The Supreme Court is asking Congress to increase funding for security in response to a surge in threats against the justices. Barrett and Elena Kagan appeared in front of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government in support of the funds.

"Maybe I lack imagination, but I didn't expect that performing this service was going to put me in the position of explaining to my children what a bulletproof vest was and why I had to wear one," Barrett said.

She told Congress that police responded to her home on the hoax shooting call but that her security detail defused the situation.

"One of my teenage sons opened the door to go out with friends and saw in our street, it was full of police cars who had responded to a false report of gunshots and raised voices in my home," she continued.

“I was very, very grateful that I had Supreme Court police outside my home because they were able to stop and meet with and explain to the county police that it had been a false alarm, and so the police did not actually attempt to enter our home," Barrett added.

The Supreme Court is asking for $228.4 million in funding from Congress, an increase of $20.5 million compared to last year.

RELATED: Romanian man pleads guilty to orchestrating 'swatting' campaign against US lawmakers, including an ex-president

According to NBC's report, members of Congress appeared to be receptive to the justices' testimony, as they have also been targets of threats.

In one alarming incident, a transgender-identifying man was caught with a gun and what appeared to be kidnapping paraphernalia outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The U.S. Marshals Service said there have been 370 threats against federal judges since Oct. 2025.

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