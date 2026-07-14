'Most of us were LIED TO by the media': Billionaire investor says Trump has been unfairly maligned

Tech investor and influencer Chamath Palihapitiya says he has made a 180-degree turn on the negative image he had of President Donald Trump.

The podcaster told CNBC News on Tuesday that he was trying to avoid the ideological tunnel vision that many people find themselves in after being besieged by media bias.

'Why did these other people just fabricate what they wanted to say so that they could essentially assassinate his character?'

"There's enough people that I hear that are lazy and reductive, and they're going to end up where they're supposed to end up — in a little cul-de-sac of their own making," said Palihapitiya.

"The reality is that most of us were lied to by the media about President Trump. And if you just go back to the source material, you should take away two things: One, he didn't say half the things he said," he said.

"Two, why did these other people just fabricate what they wanted to say so that they could essentially assassinate his character?" Palihapitiya continued. "I think that that second thing is completely unacceptable in America, and there have still been no repercussions, really."

Palihapitiya went on to say that he took time to learn more about the 2017 rally in Charlottesville and how the media falsely connected racism there to the president. He related the experience on his podcast, which has millions of listeners.

"The first person to call me: President Trump. I got to know him, and I put the phone down. I called my wife, and I said, 'We got it totally, totally wrong. We were lied to,'" said Palihapitiya.

"Then I got to know him, and he is fantastic!" he added.

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Trump's comments on the 2017 Charlottesville rally have been mischaracterized by many on the left, including former President Joe Biden, to accuse him of calling white supremacists "very fine people."

Even Snopes, the left-wing fact-checking website, admitted that Trump was not referring to the "neo-Nazis and white nationalists," who he said should be condemned.

Palihapitiya's comments were posted to social media, where they were widely circulated by critics of the mainstream media.

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