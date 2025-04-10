Liberals are furious at billionaire Democrat 'mega-donor' for admitting Obama and Biden were unresponsive compared to Trump

A Silicon Valley billionaire admitted that the Trump administration is far more responsive to big money donors than the former Obama team and many on the left reacted with outrage and anger.

Chamath Palihapitiya said in an interview that no one at the White House would take his calls despite the fact that he is a "mega-donor," but he admitted that the Trump administration would take calls and even debate issues with large money donors.

'You can pick up the phone and talk to these people. I've never had that experience, guys.'

The former Facebook executive and entrepreneur made the comments on Andrew Schulz's podcast.

“I was a lifelong Democrat, OK? I was a mega-donor to the Democrats, like dinner with Obama level donor, OK? I couldn't get a f***in' phone call returned from the White House to save my life," he said. "The Trump administration is totally different. There's not a single person there you can't get on the phone and talk to.”

He gave an example of a friend whose business was deeply and badly affected by the tariffs, and Trump officials were very responsive to him and heard his concerns about the controversial policy.

"This is what's also totally different, which I also give them a lot of respect, they are willing to debate it with you," he continued. "You can pick up the phone and talk to these people. I've never had that experience, guys."

The podcast hosts called him out for appearing to demand favors from the White House because of his campaign donations, but he argued that he was acting out of selfless motivation. Many on the left responded with outrage and accused Palihapitiya of complaining about the lack of access to political leaders by the wealthy.

"Someone should remind Chamath Palihapitiya that his cash is not supposed to be an all-access pass—and if it is, he's giving it to a government/politician that is not working for the country, but for him. He may think that's fine, I do not," replied David Badash, a progressive publisher.

"Love when wealthy elites straight up admit that money corruptly buys political access with Republicans but not with Democrats. So much for draining the swamp," said Matt McDermott, a progressive activist.

"Chamath is saying that you can't buy influence in a Democratic Administration but billionaires can buy a lot of influence in the Trump Administration," responded Justin Higgins, a former political appointee. "And he thinks this is a good reason why normal, working class people should support Trump?"

"So, you were pissed that Biden didn’t put you, a billionaire, on a pedestal? You’re pissed because Biden was focused on the working and middle class and not the top 1%? Get f***ed," read another response.

Even some reporters criticized him.

"This speaks so well of Democrats and so poorly to the mindset of some of these donors," said CNN's Andrew Kaczynski.

Video of his confession were widely circulated on social media with three million views.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!