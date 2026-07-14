Apple and Google BURIED damaging Graham Platner stories, media report claims

Outrage over damaging scandals eventually forced Graham Platner out of the pivotal Senate race in Maine, but at least two media companies allegedly helped Democrats bury those stories.

A media survey indicated that Google News and Apple suppressed stories detailing the allegations made against the failed candidate.

'Millions of smartphone users were denied the truth while Platner was politically useful and finally allowed to see it once he wasn't.'

Between Nov. 2025 and May 2026, neither news outlet published stories damaging to the Democrat's campaign, according to the Media Research Center study. These included the Nazi-like tattoo he obtained as well as offensive posts on the Reddit online platform.

The final straw came when Platner was accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. He denied the allegations but suspended his campaign regardless.

The MRC report found that the tech platforms ignored at least 112 stories from conservative-leaning news outlets documenting Platner's transgressions.

"For months, while Platner looked like the one Democrat who could beat Susan Collins, the two most powerful news apps in America buried scandal after scandal," MRC President David Bozell said. "Then the polls turned, Platner became a liability, and suddenly the blackout ended. News judgment had nothing to do with it."

"Millions of smartphone users were denied the truth while Platner was politically useful and finally allowed to see it once he wasn't," he added.

Google has denied the allegations.

"These claims are totally false and based on a completely flawed methodology," a spokesperson said to Fox News Digital. "The study checked Google News once a day from a single account, ignoring the fact that Google News automatically updates throughout the day, and shows news personalized to your interests and location. You can also easily select sources you want to see more often in News and Search."

Bozell shot back and defended the MRC findings: "Google wants us to believe that checking their platform once a day missed the magic window where they actually allowed negative news about Graham Platner to exist. That is an insult to the intelligence of every consumer and investor."

Apple has not responded to requests for comment about the report.

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Democrats now have to choose Platner's replacement in hopes of unseating incumbent Maine Sen. Susan Collins (R) and gaining another seat in their quest to retake the Senate.

Recent polling shows that Collins is tied with three possible candidates to replace Platner in the race. The same survey found that two-thirds of respondents wanted Platner to drop out of the race.

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