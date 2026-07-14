Pro-abortion initiatives progress to 2026 ballot, could 'invalidate' one of the country's strongest abortion bans

Abortion is on the ballot this November in a growing number of states.

On Monday, Idaho joined three other states that will have an abortion question on their ballots — though there is a big difference between some of them.

'This is going to have a profound impact on Idaho.'

Idaho's initiative, pushed by the group Idahoans United for Women & Families, would roll back Idaho's blanket ban on abortion that went into effect after the Dobbs decision.

Idahoans will vote for or against a measure enforcing the "right to abortion before fetus viability."

Fetal viability is usually considered to be around the 21-week mark of the pregnancy, though some discretion is also given to the doctor as well.

David Ripley, the CEO of Idaho Chooses Life, told the Associated Press that he is preparing to campaign against the measure.

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Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images

"This is going to have a profound impact on Idaho," Ripley said, "and will basically invalidate virtually every pro-life law that the legislature has enacted over the last 30 to 40 years."

Idaho joins Missouri, Nevada, and Virginia in deciding on the future of abortion in their respective states, though legally they are often on very different sides of the issue and could swing further depending on the results of the vote in November.

Missouri, for example, is holding a referendum on an amendment to the state's Constitution that went into effect at the end of 2024. The law, known as The Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, allows access to abortion up to the point of fetal viability. This is the same benchmark at which Idaho's initiative is aiming.

Missouri's initiative, however, will challenge this relatively new law and, if successful, would ban abortion except in limited cases like medical emergency, fetal anomaly, rape, or incest. The initiative also limits abortions in these categories to 12 weeks into the pregnancy.

Also worth noting is that Missouri's initiative takes aim at so-called gender-affirming care, effectively banning gender transition surgeries and cross-sex hormones for minors.

Nevada's initiative has been years in the making. Nevada law requires the same ballot question to be voted on in two successive general elections to pass.

In 2024, State Question Number 6, which would establish "an individual's fundamental right to abortion" up to the point of fetal viability (with limited exceptions), passed and was placed on the ballot for the general election in 2026.

Virginia's ballot question, arguably the most extreme pro-abortion position of the four, will ask about protecting "reproductive freedom," shielding abortionists from punitive action, and allowing "for restrictions on access to abortion during the third trimester of pregnancy."



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