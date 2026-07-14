British Invasion: Inside the UK's Orwellian plan to control YouTube

Keir Starmer is out as prime minister of the United Kingdom, but the country is still locked in a crisis of diminishing freedoms over oppressive censorship , invasion of digital privacy , and an Islamic takeover that quite literally threatens the safety of white British women. Continuing its descent into an authoritarian hellscape, new rules for YouTube and its vast network of content creators aim to promote approved mainstream media while relegating independent voices to the darkest corners of the platform where few can find them.

The rise of alternative TV

Television has changed drastically since the smartphone revolution. Where families once gathered around set-top boxes to watch live news broadcasts, TV shows, and movies, now a majority of consumed content comes from other mediums and platforms.

There’s still time to speak up.

According to Advanced Television , live TV only accounted for 45% of all viewed content in the U.K. in 2025. In second place, livestreaming services and video on demand, largely accessed through smartphones and smart TV apps, made up 38% of viewed content. The final 17% was unaccounted for in the report.

YouTube especially poses a threat to U.K. Public Service Media. Out of all users who watch on Google’s video platform, TV was the most used device over smartphones and tablets, signaling that viewers who turn on their televisions are actively opening YouTube for entertainment and information instead of local networks. The competition is so stiff that YouTube is tied with the BBC as the most-watched channel in the U.K., while ITV, SKY, and Channel 4 all sit well below.

This is a big problem for a government that wants to use television to “shape attitudes to social issues” for its citizens.

New YouTube rules

With YouTube beating out Public Service Media for attention, established channels like the BBC have begun to put their content directly on YouTube in hopes that viewers will watch it. The “problem” is that no one can force users to consume BBC shows over independent networks and creators. This is where the U.K.’s new rules come in.

In a green paper proposed by Ian Murray, minister for creative industries, media, and arts, PSM would receive algorithmic preferential treatment on third-party platforms compared to other content. Not only does Murray want mainstream outlets like the BBC available on YouTube, but he wants all third-party platforms to “work together to ensure PSM content is prominent and on fair commercial terms.” More bluntly, he’s asking for YouTube to promote approved mainstream media while down-ranking independent and alternative media. Even worse, he believes “the government should consider underpinning this with legislation” to ensure mainstream media is always more prevalent.

Why YouTube is a problem for the UK government

YouTube threatens the U.K. government on several key fronts:

Public Service Media is a dying medium. By the U.K. government’s own admission, 74% of viewers ages 16-24 and 69% ages 25-34 watch streaming services. On top of that, 28% of viewers ages 4-15 watch YouTube, making it the most-watched platform for children. The more often viewers choose independent media, the less likely they are to receive mainstream viewpoints that shape personal thoughts, beliefs, and philosophies.

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SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images

PSM is easier to influence than YouTube. Although the U.K. government can’t dictate the editorial coverage of channels like the BBC and ITV, it can use each network’s charter agreement to influence their funding and tighten regulations if the government disapproves of their coverage. YouTube, on the other hand, has no such charter to access public airwaves.

The U.K. government wants users to consume approved messages. In a brazen admission, Murray remarks in the green paper that “people who watch news on PSM providers are more likely to be politically active, well-informed, and trusting of institutions.” In other words, viewers who watch approved content are implored to adhere to the political information espoused by PSM and encouraged to support institutions that largely lean left.

What happens next?

On the bright side, Murray’s proposal isn’t a law yet. This green paper must be evaluated by Parliament before it becomes official. That means there’s still time to speak up.

YouTube has already taken a stance against the new U.K. rules , stating, “YouTube has always operated on the principle that every creator gets a fair shot. But new U.K. proposals could change that — requiring us to put some channels above others. This could severely limit your channel’s ability to grow. #KeepYouTubeYours.”