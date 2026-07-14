'THIS IS A WHITE NATION': LGBT-flagged 'Chinese' student charged after string of hate hoaxes at San Jose State University

Bigotry on the right is apparently in such short supply that leftists feel the continued need to fake it.

That appears to have been the case at San Jose State University where multiple buildings and public spaces on campus were vandalized over the past two years with graffiti that the school said contained "anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, racial and/or discriminatory slurs, as well as threats of violence against these groups and the entire campus community."

'These incidents have caused real harm.'

The Justice Department announced on Monday that 30-year-old Ziheng "Tony" Fang, a leftist graduate student at SJSU, was arrested on a federal charge of false information and hoaxes.

According to the complaint, Fang has a history of criticizing immigration enforcement and the MAGA movement on social media as well as of expressing support for immigrants and pro-Palestinian views, reported the Times of Israel.

The leftist not only showed an LGBT rainbow flag in his Threads profile but characterized himself on TikTok as "100% woke," on Snapchat as an "activist," and on Facebook as a "social justice activist," according to the complaint.

The San Jose State University Police Department began receiving reports in October 2024 of racist graffiti that featured swastikas and racist commentary.

"In many instances, these messages included threats specifying a particular date that an attack was allegedly intended to take place and/or weapons and methods that would be used such as bombs, knives, and shooting," said the Justice Department.

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Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

One message that was discovered on Nov. 5, 2025, stated, "!WARNING! MASS BOMB NEXT WEEK!" along with "THIS IS A WHITE NATION"; "KILL ALL MUSLIMS + CHINKS"; "MAGA 2028"; and "KILL ZOHRAN."

Investigators found Fang's fingerprints on the paper on which these remarks were written, claimed the DOJ.

The DOJ said that another message that was discovered in a bathroom said, "Kill all Jews, Muslims, Chinks, and Mexicans."

When speaking out against the incidents in March, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) claimed that additional hateful messages included "SJSU, Sorry, But for Allah 3/11 Will Be 9/11"; "Goal 5 Jews Min"; and "Make Osama Proud."

According to the federal complaint, Fang was caught in surveillance footage entering and exiting restroom areas where the messages were discovered shortly thereafter, and allegedly accessed buildings in the days up to the discovery of the threatening messages in 16 of the 18 instances where key card access is required.

The graffiti — which appeared in numerous locations, including MacQuarrie Hall, the MLK Library, and in student housing, and kept appearing as recently as May 14, 2026 — not only prompted a police investigation and the campus DEI committee to host a "Campus Climate Forum" but resulted in additional bias training for staff and student leaders; the development of new programming from the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; multiple university investigations; expanded surveillance; and additional police patrols on campus.

Citing the complaint, the DOJ noted that owing to the date-specific nature of the threats in some of the messages, some SJSU professors canceled their classes on the days on which attacks were supposedly going to take place.

The university and the SJSU Police Department announced on May 21 that following an investigation aided by the FBI, they had nabbed a suspect believed to be responsible for the various "hate-speech" incidents across campus.

SJSU President Cynthia Teniente-Matson thanked university police and others who helped with the investigation and said of the months-long graffiti campaign, "These incidents have caused real harm across our campus."

The suspect, Fang, was banned from campus and slapped with state charges of felony vandalism and felony publish threats.

Fang, whose race was listed as "Chinese" in the SJSU Police Department booking record, is currently in federal custody.

While the federal complaint charges Fang only in connection with the Nov. 5 message, the accompanying affidavit pins him as the suspect behind dozens of additional messages on campus, reported Mercury News.