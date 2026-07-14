Invasion by delivery room: Texas hospital puts US citizenship on sale

After the shocking Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship, a Texas hospital is going viral for advertising childbirth packages for expectant mothers just miles from the U.S. border in Mexico.

“Here in Texas, you have these birth tourism hospitals openly advertising birth packages, and they’re not advertising to Texans,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“They’re not like, ‘Hey, Texans, come to our birth center. We’re really, really gentle.’ They’re actually advertising to Mexicans in Mexico. You have Mission Regional Medical Center; it’s within miles of the border. It’s advertising birth packages on billboards in Mexico,” she continues.

The billboard Gonzales shows is all in Spanish and boasts $3,950 for a natural birth and $5,525 for a C-section. Even more disturbing, the website the billboard pointed Mexicans to was “havemybabyinTEXAS.com.”

The website was taken down after the billboard went viral.

President Trump also called out the Texas hospital, writing in a post on Truth Social: “Signs and Billboards are being put up all over our Southern Border, and Mexico, advertising BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, with ‘Deliveries starting at $4,000.’ Likewise, similar signs going up all over our Country. Billions of Dollars will be illegally made by this SCAM, with Citizenship going to anyone willing to pay."

Trump reiterated that “AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP IS NOT FOR SALE,” before warning that he will be asking for a “Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court.”

“This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolutely insane decision,” he added.

After it drew the ire of the president of the United States, Ross Patterson of the “Drinkin' Bros" podcast called the number on the billboard to find it was still working.

“They went through the packages and everything else, and you can press five to see what the dollar amount is to come to America and have this baby. Now, after you press the number, it goes to an operator and it turned busy,” Patterson tells Gonzales.

“They took the website down for a little bit and then put it back up. The number is still working,” he says, though the website has been removed again.

“Yeah, it’s getting pretty bleak out here in Texas,” Sara adds.

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