ICE confirms man shot and killed in Maine was illegal alien who had received order of deportation

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson released more details about the lethal shooting of a Colombian man in Maine during an immigration operation.

Details were sparse about the lethal incident in the city of Biddeford early Monday, but in an email statement to Blaze News, ICE confirmed the man was an illegal alien.

'Were officers threatened? Were the threats rising to the level that justified deadly force? That's what this investigation is all about.'

"On July 13, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET, ICE was conducting targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien with a final order of removal. An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle. ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene, and fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon," the statement read.

Maine Sen. Angus King (I) told reporters that the man had been the intended target of the operation. He later said that he had gotten updated information from Sec. Markwayne Mullin of the Department of Homeland Security indicating that the deceased man had not been the target.

“The driver of the vehicle was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. He passed away from his injuries," the ICE statement continued.

The Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition released a statement indicating that they had identified the man to be a 26-year-old from Colombia.

They also claimed that he had received authorization to work in the U.S. and had even received a Social Security card. He was later identified as Joan Sebastian Guerrero.

King said Mullin had told him the man "weaponized" his vehicle against the ICE agents, and the senator, who caucuses with Democrats, added that there needed to be a full investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.

"The question is, what did he do with his vehicle?" King said to reporters. "Were officers threatened? Were the threats rising to the level that justified deadly force? That's what this investigation is all about, and I certainly intend to stay after it to do everything I can to be sure the investigation is as transparent and thorough as possible."

ICE indicated that both the Biddeford Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation had responded to the scene.

"This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information is available," the statement concluded.

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A Blaze News request for comment to the MIRC was not immediately answered.

Anti-ICE protests erupted immediately in the wake of the lethal shooting. Some protesters gathered outside the offices of Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and demanded that she be voted out.

That re-election contest has been tossed into turmoil after Democrat candidate Graham Platner dropped out over numerous scandals that culminated in allegations of sexual assault.

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