Here we go again: Ex-USPS worker charged for allegedly tossing hundreds of mail-in ballots in the trash

President Donald Trump routinely catches flack both for acknowledging the vulnerabilities of American elections and for taking steps to ensure that citizens' votes are properly cast, received, and counted.

While Democrats and the liberal media like to pretend that the president is off base and that "American elections are safe and secure," evidence to the contrary continues to mount.

'Ballot integrity is not a partisan issue.'

On Tuesday, a former letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service was arrested for allegedly singling out, then dumping hundreds of mail-in ballots at the beginning of his shift on June 3.

Damon Matai Seei, a 34-year-old resident of Payson, Utah, was reportedly covering a colleague's mail route and tasked with delivering at least 300 mail-in ballots to Americans in the Eagle Mountain area so they could vote in the June 23 primary election.

The detention memo alleges that Seei admitted to chucking the ballots in a dumpster outside a church because he wanted to "lighten his workload" in order to go home earlier.

As the result of the alleged ballot dump, some voters were unable to vote in the election, said the detention memo.

The incident came to light after numerous voters in the Eagle Mountain area complained to Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson about not receiving their mail-in ballots.

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The dumpster in the Utah church parking lot. Justice Department.

Davidson investigated the matter and discovered that voter participation in the area "was remarkably low," said the detention memo. An estimated 304 registered voters in the area never received their ballots.

USPS records helped identify which day the mail-in ballots were supposed to be delivered and by whom.

Seei is accused of driving to a church parking lot that wasn't on his route roughly 1.5 hours into his June 3 shift, discarding mail into the dumpster, then clocking out of work three hours later.

The ex-postman allegedly suggested to investigators that he was motivated by sloth, not politics, claiming he is not a "very political person" and did not intend to "disrupt any political process."

While Seei allegedly told investigators he just wanted to "get rid of advertisement mail," the detention memo claims that he admitted to setting aside the mail-in ballots at the beginning of his shift.

The ex-postman has been charged with one count of unlawful secretion, destruction, and delay of mail.

If convicted, Seei could face up to five years in prison and/or a hefty fine. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 30. It is unclear when he left the USPS and under what circumstances.

Blaze News has reached out to the USPS and the Utah Federal Public Defender for comment.

"When the defendant allegedly threw away the mail he was entrusted to deliver, he also threw away the chance for those citizens to exercise their right to vote," U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak for the District of Utah said in a statement.

"When American voters lawfully cast their vote, they should feel confident that it is counted," said acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter. "Allegedly throwing away hundreds of ballots is a serious federal crime that undermines the integrity of our elections. Ballot integrity is not a partisan issue."

During a press conference about the case on Tuesday, McCotter highlighted a USPS rule issued pursuant to Trump's March election executive order that "would have required mail-in ballots to have special tracking and design features."

"Unfortunately, but entirely predictably, that regulation was blocked by a judge in Massachusetts," continued McCotter. "In fact, she blocked the rule before it was even issued. That was reversed, but she issued another injunction. And the litigation extended for so long that that regulation will not go into effect before the '26 midterms."

McCotter appears to have been referring to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani.

The deputy AG added on X, "It’s a real shame that the courts blocked a commonsense USPS regulation that would have required enhanced tracking for mail-in ballots. It would have ensured that ballots stay out of the wrong hands — and also end up where they belong. Alas."

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