'Matrix' co-creator claims 'Harry Potter' support is 'trans genocide': 'They're literal Nazis'

If you disagree with a leftist, chances are you'll be called a Nazi — and J.K. Rowling is no stranger to the now common, and thus meaningless, insult.

Her latest attacker is the transgender Lilly Wachowski, co-director of "The Matrix," who accused the "Harry Potter" author of being a “literal Nazi.”

BlazeTV host Pat Gray explains that Wachowski is “upset with J.K. Rowling because J.K. Rowling doesn’t think that trans teens should have hormone blockers.”

“They shouldn’t have surgery to remove body parts. They shouldn’t have life-altering changes done to their body, which is still in the process of changing,” he says.

“Hang out for a while in that skin and see what happens,” he adds.

“These people are Nazis. They’re literal Nazis,” Wachowski had said in an interview with Variety after being asked about Rowling and Elon Musk.



“The Nazis, that you have taken to calling J.K. Rowling,” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in, “they actually did butcher and experimented on people in concentration camps.”

“People like you,” Gray adds.

Wachowski went on to say that Rowling is “funding trans genocide.”

“So if you support Harry Potter, you’re supporting trans genocide,” Wachowski added.

“So the author of 'Harry Potter' is actually paying people to murder transgenders?" Gray says.

"If that's the case, she should be arrested, tried, and probably convicted," he continues.

“The rhetoric coming from these extreme left-wing psychos is just so butt-stupid you can’t put it into words," he adds.

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