DHS blasts Democrats, liberal media over gaslighting campaign about illegal alien shot by ICE

An individual identified by the Department of Homeland Security as an illegal alien from Venezuela was shot on Sunday during an immigration enforcement operation in Austin, Texas.

Democratic officials and the liberal media rushed to vilify Immigration and Customs Enforcement and characterize 28-year-old Wilber Rafael Garces Perez as a victim who has been subjected to inhumane treatment at the hands of federal authorities.

'He entered illegally under the Biden Administration.'

The DHS has, however, cast doubt on the veracity of the anti-ICE crowd's various claims regarding Perez's case.

"Sanctuary politicians and the mainstream media have wasted no time in spreading lies about an ICE officer-involved shooting of an illegal alien in Austin, Texas," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

"Contrary to their claims, this person is an illegal alien who has no legal status to be here and has been given some of the best medical care he’s ever received in his life," continued Mullin. "No amount of smears and false narratives will slow down ICE from doing its job by removing dangerous illegal aliens from our communities and making America safe again."

The DHS fact-checked numerous claims that have been advanced by Democrats and/or the liberal media since the incident.

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Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro (D) and multiple news outlets pushed the claim by Perez's immigration attorney, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, that the Venezuelan was issued a work permit.

The DHS countered that Perez's "work permit expired in 2025" and noted that "a work permit does NOT grant legal status."

As for Goldfinch's complaint that Perez was ordered removed in absentia, the DHS replied, "Yes. This is why aliens must show up to their removal proceedings. Legal obligations do not end because someone’s address changed."

The DHS similarly rejected the suggestion by Castro and others that Perez lawfully entered the United States and is here legally, stating, "He entered illegally under the Biden administration. The illegal alien had no valid work permit, had no protective status, and had a final order of removal from a Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge."

In a letter to Sec. Mullin dated Tuesday, Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) and about 100 other Democratic lawmakers also claimed that Perez "is not receiving the care he needs in detention," has received no pain medication, and was forced to sleep on the floor.

The DHS said instead that Perez "is receiving medical care around the clock, including pain medication," and that he "was released from the hospital and arrived at the detention facility just a few hours later, where he slept on a bed."

Democrats further claimed in the letter that "there is no indication Mr. Garces Perez posed a threat to officers." However, newly released footage appears to show a car matching the description of Perez's vehicle speeding away from law enforcement.

"Resisting officers and evading arrest is dangerous for our officers, illegal aliens, and the public," said the DHS. "We remind the public that resisting officers and evading arrest is a felony and a federal crime."

His translator at a news conference Monday said, "He asked the ICE officer if he could please at least pull over so that they could detain him. They said no, and they side-swiped him, basically. He did a U-turn to try and find a spot to park so that he could go with them, and they basically ran into him and then shot him."

Perez is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30 in connection to his attorney's effort to challenge his deportation.

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