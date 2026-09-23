Democrat pushes bill to dismantle DHS, abolish ICE, and send funding to promote 'collective safety'

While many on the left have campaigned in the past on abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Democratic Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois says she's putting forward legislation to do that and more.

Ramirez said Wednesday that the legislation would abolish ICE and send its funding to a left-wing community safety program.

The new department would focus on humanity rather than 'surveillance' and 'terrorizing people,' Ramirez said.

She introduced the Reimagining Safety Act at a news conference in Chicago, where she said funding for ICE and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security should be rerouted to programs that "working families rely on."

Ramirez was joined by various politicians, immigration rights activists, and community organizers at the conference.

The bill would create a "new human- and community-centered federal department" that would promote "collective safety." The new department would also focus on humanity rather than "surveillance" and "terrorizing people," Ramirez said in an interview with WFLD-TV.

Calls against ICE and the DHS have increased from Democrats after the latest ICE-involved shooting in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

During congressional hearings, Ramirez has previously compared ICE agents to the Ku Klux Klan and to slave patrols. She has also sponsored other bills intended to restrict ICE from its mission.

"ICE is shooting people who are going to work, taking their children to school, and even visiting as tourists," she said in July. "The death toll of ICE victims keeps rising. The actions of ICE’s masked death squads reflect the shameless cruelty of [President Donald] Trump and [Trump aide Stephen] Miller’s policies, paid for by our tax dollars. It’s time to stop the ICE age."

ICE and the DHS did not respond to requests for comment from Blaze News in time for publication.

RELATED: California Democrat calls for ICE to be abolished after Homan announces 'record' arrests

Ramirez had previously made headlines and caused outrage after declaring that she is a "proud Guatemalan" first and an American second.

She is also reportedly married to an illegal alien who received DACA amnesty from the Obama administration.

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