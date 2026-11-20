The socialist mayor of New York City has announced a plan to shut down the jail on Rikers Island "once and for all" — but the truth behind his proposal is far more complex.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) revealed the plan Friday in a video on social media alongside NYC Department of Correction Commissioner Stanley Richards, who was once an inmate at Rikers.

'They will house thousands fewer New Yorkers, which will help correctional staff better protect those in custody.'

Mamdani has previously suggested that prisons should be shut down, but in this case his plan would actually keep Rikers open for another five years — despite an existing deadline, first set in 2019, to shut down the jail complex next year.

"We're closing Rikers once and for all," he posted to X Friday.

He called Rikers Island one of the "most violent" detention centers in the country and said his goal is to build "a city where we ask ourselves what a person needs, not just what they're accused of."

To replace Rikers, Mamdani said the city will open "four borough-based jails," beginning with the first in 2029 and the rest by 2032.

"These jails will be closer to public transit, so New Yorkers can reach family, legal counsel, and court faster," Richards added.

"They will house thousands fewer New Yorkers, which will help correctional staff better protect those in custody," Richards continued.

Mamdani claimed that the city will also provide "hundreds of therapeutic beds" to deal with cases of serious mental illness.

The plan will need to be approved by the New York City Council before implementation.

In a podcast interview from 2020, Mamdani seemingly agreed that prisons are "obsolete."

"I mean, what purpose do they serve, right?" Mamdani said at the time. "I think we have to ask ourselves that, which is that, you know, I think a lot of people who defend the carceral state, they defend the idea of it and the way it makes them feel."

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The New York Post editorial board pointed out that the new borough jails are nowhere near close to being opened by the current shutdown deadline.

"His term (and maybe a second term, if he wins one) will end before all four 'borough-based' jails get built," the board wrote.

And because Mamdani's plan would involve only 4,100 inmate beds while Rikers could hold 6,650 inmates, "under state law the city can’t close Rikers even when (if) they are all built," according to the board.

According to the board, demands to close Rikers are just "fantasy" ideas from liberals who want to let all the dangerous and violent inmates inside "walk free."

"'Close Rikers' is a huge waste of time and money; the only way forward is to build new, modern jails on the same island as the old ones," the board argued.

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