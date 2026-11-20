The public trial of Marlon Humphrey has turned into an official organizational crisis.

The Baltimore Ravens defensive back riled up fans and the City of Baltimore on Wednesday, and by Thursday morning his team decided to hand down a punishment.

'It's not a joking matter.'

During an episode of his podcast that was posted Wednesday, Humphrey dared to make a joke about the dangerous nature of Baltimore, saying that the city is best known for "making criminals."

While Humphrey seriously cited "The Star-Spangled Banner" and National Bohemian beer as real Baltimore accomplishments, those comments were overlooked as the ordeal spiraled out of control.

Humphrey apologized the same day after practice, claiming to be "an investor in the city" and acknowledging that his words may have had an unintended impact.

On Thursday, however, the Ravens organization decided that Humphrey's words were indeed too mean and sent him home and rendered him inactive.

According to a report from ESPN, Humphrey will miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers and will not practice before then either.

At the same time, Ravens players and coaches have commented on the situation, seemingly unwilling to acknowledge that Baltimore is one of the top five worst cities in America when it comes to violent crimes like robbery and murder, according to an analysis from OpenCrime using FBI statistics.

A 30-year-old woman was gunned down in Downtown Baltimore on Thursday.

RELATED: Baltimore Ravens player has city's Democrat mayor fuming over a joke about criminals: 'Apology is not enough'

Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

"We've decided to deactivate Marlon [Humphrey] for this game, this upcoming week," head coach Jesse Minter said at a press conference on Thursday, according to a transcript from the team.

Humphrey is "very remorseful," Minter added. "I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city, and when you say something like that, it's not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate."

In response, linebacker Roquan Smith said the coach made the decision "with conviction" and "did what he felt was best for the team."

Tackle Ronnie Stanley said he was "definitely surprised" by Humphrey's words.

"I think Marlon is unapologetically himself and he's always been like that since he's been here. But at the same time, I think he's taking a step back and realized the maturity that he needs to take to say things the right way," Stanley remarked.

Star running back Derrick Henry commented, "Yes, I'm sure [Marlon Humphrey] wishes he never said those things. [He] made a mistake."

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell said he disagreed with Humphrey making the joke entirely.

"I think he was trying to say it in a joking manner, but it's not a joking matter," Campbell told a reporter. "And that's not cool, but, I mean, I think he knows that."

RELATED: Christian UFC fighter calls out 'progressive' atheist fans — and they're not happy about it

Along those same lines, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said that while players have free speech, that "doesn't give you freedom of consequence."

As to whether Humphrey is being officially suspended without pay, that remains to be seen.

The NFLPA collective bargaining agreement states that conduct determined to be detrimental to the club can result in a maximum fine in the amount equal to one week's salary, "and/or suspension without pay for a period not to exceed four (4) weeks."

Neither the Ravens nor the NFLPA responded to Blaze News' request for comment.

The decision to send Humphrey home comes at a time when the Ravens' season is spiraling the drain, with the team's record at 4-6 after five straight losses. The team has stumbled since star quarterback Lamar Jackson was placed on the injured reserve list.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!