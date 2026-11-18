Russian hockey players are paying the price for international conflicts, but someone is getting revenge on their behalf.

Russia and Belarus were both banned from international hockey tournaments after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, but the tide is slowly changing after an appeal overturned Russia's status.

'You banned the only team you can't beat.'

Earlier this month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation's ban on Russian teams, a decision that should have allowed the Russian team to play in the upcoming World Junior Championship in Canada in late December.

However, the IIHF confirmed this week that Russia still can't play in Canada "due to the position and restrictions formally communicated by the Canadian Government," ESPN reported.

Indeed, Prime Minister Mark Carney said recently that "the Russians will not be there" due to the war with Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the IIHF's website was attacked and subsequently taken down, allegedly by pro-Russian hackers. The hackers reportedly left a message in favor of the Russian youth team.

"Scared to face Russia? You banned the only team you can't beat," a message on the website reportedly read, along with a photo of Russian players celebrating.

The IIHF confirmed it had been "the target of a cyberattack" and condemned the actions.

"We ... are taking all necessary steps to investigate the source of the attack and restore our systems. Our platforms will be back online as soon as we are confident they are secure," the organization said in a statement posted to X Tuesday afternoon.

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The Russian Ice Hockey Federation condemned the "hacker attack" and said that Russian hockey teams should be defended legally only.

"The protection of the interests of Russian hockey players and the restoration of their right to participate in international tournaments must be pursued exclusively through lawful means, in accordance with international sporting regulations and established legal procedures," the RIHF said.

The Russians are calling for the International Olympic Committee to intervene, overrule, and punish Canada for refusing to adhere to the results of the appeal win.

"We are convinced that the actions of the IIHF, Hockey Canada and the Canadian government should receive the very toughest assessment from the IOC, international sports organizations, and bring about consequences for their status and the right to host international competitions," said sports minister Mikhail Degtyaryov, according to ESPN.

However, Canada's resistance has seemingly been supported by Germany's hockey federation, whose CEO noted that the world juniors will not accommodate the Russian team.

"The Canadian government has taken a clear position, and many nations have also taken a stand in recent weeks," Frank H. Lutz said, according to ESPN.

Lutz said Germans need a decision from the IIHF regarding Russian participation for the 2027 IIHF World Championship, which Germany will host in May.

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Canadian Prime Minister Carney has strictly prohibited Russian and Belarusian athlete participation during the war, saying that "as long as that's going on, there will be none of those athletes competing for their countries in Canada."

Even Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky supported the ban, saying, "I understand the stance the prime minister has taken, and good for him. He's made that stance, and he's made it clear."

Gretzky has shown support for conservatives and President Donald Trump in the past, so his alignment with the Liberal Party of Canada may come as a surprise. However, his family background includes Ukrainian heritage.

According to the New York Times, Belarus was granted partial reinstatement into the international hockey community as a result of the appeal for three competitions in 2026-27.

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