8 MMA fighters and crew involved in Muslim-Christian brawl sentenced to Abu Dhabi prison — with 2 set free

It didn't take long for courts in Abu Dhabi to hand down sentences following a fight between mixed martial arts fighters at a hotel.

The altercation happened on Wednesday at a Hilton hotel on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and by Friday morning, several parties involved were already on their way to prison.

'[Abu Dhabi] is not a place to go f*** around.'

UFC star and devout Christian Merab Dvalishvili of the Republic of Georgia was filming a promotion for wrestling organization RAF in the Hilton hotel when he was approached by fellow MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov, a Muslim from Dagestan, who was with a large group of people. Nurmagomedov's family and crew have been rivals of Dvalishvili and his ilk for some time.

Video showed Nurmagomedov slap Dvalishvili in the face before two more men attacked the Georgian fighter. A massive scuffle then ensued, leading to 10 arrests.

Every man involved in the incident has been charged, with Nurmagomedov and his cohorts receiving the harshest of punishments.

According to the National News, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said in a statement that six of the men involved were charged for disturbing public security, causing panic, and endangering lives. They were each sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 (~$81,000 USD), and ordered to be deported after serving their sentences.

Two others were sentenced to six months in prison for "violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl" and were fined the same amount. They will also be deported after finishing their sentences.

Yahoo Sports confirmed that the eight men sentenced to prison were Nurmagomedov and his crew.

However, according to an English translation, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department stated on X: "Abu Dhabi court convicts 10 defendants in a hotel brawl, sentencing each to 6 months in prison and a fine of 300,000 dirhams, and ordering their deportation from the country."

It is unclear whether the discrepancy between the reports is due to a translation issue.

RELATED: VIDEO: Mob of Muslim fighters jump Christian UFC star in brutal attack: 'What kind of man does this?!'

Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili were fined Dh50,000 each (~$13,400) for "disturbing public security and assaulting others."

Yahoo Sports also confirmed that the two Georgian men were freed from jail on Friday morning after RAF CEO Chad Bronstein worked closely with local authorities. He was described as putting forth tireless efforts to ensure their freedom.

"I'm pleased to share that Merab Dvalishvili is back with us in Abu Dhabi," Bronstein wrote in a statement, per Sport Bible.

"We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi for their professionalism and support," Bronstein added.

RELATED: Dana White to meet with Trump after 'joke' job offer

Merab Dvalishvili claimed Usman Nurmagomedov and friends attacked him

On Thursday, UFC President Dana White was asked about the ordeal at a press conference. He responded, "It's absolutely ridiculous and stupid, and they're all in jail, and that is not a place to go f*** around."

When asked what his initial reaction was upon hearing about the fight, White said, "What a bunch of f***ing idiots."

Dvalishvili was slated to wrestle at the RAF event in Abu Dhabi this Saturday and is expected to proceed as planned. However, Nurmagomedov's brother, Umar, has been removed from the event and replaced with Lazishvili, who is a lifelong wrestler.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!