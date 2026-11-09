Dana White to meet with Trump after 'joke' job offer

President Donald Trump generated waves over the weekend with his apparently tongue-in-cheek announcement on Saturday that "the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States."

The White House press secretary role has been vacant since Katie Zacharia's five-day trial run concluded on Oct. 16.

'I was kidding, of course.'

The president suggested further that he had asked the Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO to bring with him a cadre of mixed martial arts fighters, including Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov and Brazilian native Amanda Nunes, noting that "we need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left."

"Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other," added the president.

Shortly after Trump's announcement, Dana White shared to Instagram an AI-generated image depicting himself behind the podium at the White House briefing room with the caption, "On to the next chapter," reported CBS Sports.

When asked about the supposed offer at a boxing event later on Saturday, the UFC CEO laughed and told reporters, "I'm flying to Washington, D.C., right now. ... Right now."

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White House

White, who said that he had a meeting scheduled with President Trump on Monday, added, "I've got a lot of jobs already."

There was some speculation that Trump may have mixed up UFC's Dana White with Dana W. White, the former assistant to the secretary of war for public affairs.

However, Dana W. White said in a post on her LinkedIn, "To everyone texting me congratulations: thank you, but you have the wrong Dana White. I've stood at a podium and taken questions from the Pentagon press corps. I have never stood in an octagon. I'd like to keep it that way."

"It is nice for once that, that Dana White is being confused with this Dana White," she continued. "Best of luck to the next White House Press Secretary!"

UFC CEO Dana White responded to W. White's post on Instagram, writing, "You are a class act."

On Sunday, President Trump addressed the question of whether he had been kidding, pointing out that his announcement contained big clues that it was all in jest — namely his request that White bring with him several foreign champion fighters.

"If you saw the assistants I put — I posted the greatest wrestlers and UFC fighters in the world, right? Like Khabib, like Justin Gaethje who's phenomenal. And you see a lot of rough faces there," said Trump. "And you would have thought that people would have said, 'He's having a good time.'"

"I will tell you, I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea," continued the president. "And there's only one Dana. He's great, I don't know. You wouldn't mess around with him so much. ... I was kidding, of course."

Trump appeared to confirm a meeting on Monday with White, noting that the UFC CEO was "coming tomorrow."

Blaze News did not immediately receive a response from the White House.

Chatter about Dana White possibly taking the position of White House press secretary comes just weeks after White House communications director Steven Cheung teased Trinidadian native Nicky Minaj as a contender.

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