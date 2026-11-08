‘Your church is a target’: Glenn Beck warns woke ideology is infiltrating Christianity

America's religious divide is becoming harder to ignore, but Glenn Beck believes something even more troubling is happening beneath the surface.

Election data reveals a stark difference between ballots cast by religious and nonreligious voters — but also proves that Marxist ideology is even infiltrating Christianity itself.

“Protestant was 21% of the vote: 39% of the Protestant voted for the Democrats; 60% voted for the Republicans,” Glenn explains, noting that the closest result was between Catholics.

“21% of the vote: 48% voted for the Democrats; 50% voted for the Republicans. So almost evenly split,” he says.

“The LDS church: 29% voted for Democrats; 69% voted for Republicans. That’s going to make them an even bigger target. They’re the farthest that skew to the right. Other Christians were 17% of the vote. That’s 38% Democrat, 60% Republican,” he says.

Of the Jewish vote, he says, 67% voted Democrat, while only 32% voted Republican.

“That’s changing, and that is way down from where it used to be,” Glenn comments, noting that it gets worse.

The “opposite of the scale,” he says, is the Muslim vote. 85% of Muslims voted Democrat, he says, while only 12% voted Republican.

“The more nebulous you get, the harder it leans to the left,” Glenn says.

“Listen to this ... the largest religious group, with 26%, is none. No religion. 77% who say, ‘I don’t recognize God. I have no religion,’ 77% went to the Democrats; 21% went to the Republicans,” he explains, adding that shockingly, famous podcaster Joe Rogan has already sounded the alarm on this.

“Something’s happening with Joe Rogan,” Glenn says. “It’s been happening for a while if you watch him. Joe Rogan is warning now woke ideology is replacing God on the left and entering into Christianity.”

“That is absolutely true. Your church is a target. Be aware. Know the difference between the woke Christianity and real Christianity, because it comes cloaked as a friend,” he adds.

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