Why New Age practices are more dangerous than they look, according to a former psychic

Rick Burgess, BlazeTV host of “Strange Encounters,” wants his audience to be equipped but never paranoid when it comes to spiritual warfare.

“We've tried to be good stewards of this podcast, and just to warn you — not to have you looking for demons around every corner, but also not to send you out into this fallen creation where there's spiritual war raging for you not to be prepared,” he says.

That’s why he had former psychic Jenn Nizza on the show. Deeply involved in the occult and New Age for roughly 25 years before becoming a Christian, Nizza now warns believers about the spiritual dangers of mainstream New Age practices — tarot cards, astrology, crystals, numerology, and the like.

On this episode, Nizza joins Burgess for an honest conversation about the New Age pitfalls ensnaring Christians.

Mainstream occultism doesn’t look like black robes, blood rituals, and devil worship. Rather it presents itself as “light,” which is why people are so drawn to it, Nizza explains.

“The counterfeit is very manipulative. ... It's really darkness in disguise presenting as a false light,” she says, highlighting how the messaging often revolves around “healing, solutions, [and] wisdom.”

She explains how Satan, who the Bible says disguises himself as an angel of light, offers “cheap [imitations] intended to deceive” — things that “look so close” to the truth and seem “so convincing” that even Christians will sometimes take the bait.

Modern culture has played a pivotal role in normalizing New Age beliefs and practices through “social media, cinema, [and] the music industry,” says Nizza.

“‘Wicked’ with Ariana Grande ... the movie ‘Tarot,’ ‘Practical Magic,’ ‘Hocus Pocus’ ... that's the devil defining a very real, spiritually dangerous practice: witchcraft,” she tells Burgess.

“This is glamorizing witchcraft and desensitizing the masses. So we as Christians need to step in and share the truth about what it is, and rather than glamorize, expose it and point to the light of Christ.”

She gives the example of the popular, long-running TLC show “Long Island Medium,” which documented the life of psychic medium Theresa Caputo.

“She's just like how I used to be — want to help people and seemingly innocuous, right?” says Nizza but, “You don't go home with her. You don't know what the demonic oppression she is facing, and I can assure you that she is because when you do these things, you will face the side effects.”

“[Christians] need to be the ones to go in there and tell the truth about this and not shy away from this because otherwise you're letting these secular movies that are run by devils disciple your congregants, disciple your children, and certainly at the very least, educate them falsely.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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